Visit TheSuburban.com as well as our monthly digital magazine, FYI, to read full versions of the stories below.
Bernard Mendelman: Sandwiching in some smoked meat history
By Bernard Mendelman — Sorry to hear about the closing of the Main Deli, but there still remain enough delis in the city where you can get a good smoked meat sandwich. Among them are the Snowdon Deli, Lester’s, Dunn’s, and Schwartz’s — to mention a few favourites of mine.
Mandi Robertson: Easing back into Patio Season — Wine Edition
By Mandi Robertson — The weather this spring has finally got us in the mood to fire up those BBQ’s, pull out the deck furniture and get the pool all cleaned up. It’s also time to begin stocking your fridge with refreshing and delicious wine to serve in celebration! Here are my top five wine recommendations to help us ease back into patio season!
There’s something for everyone at FringeMTL May 29 to June 18
By Anthony Bonaparte — The 33rd edition of the St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival is here, running from May 29 to June 18 and MainLine Theatre is once again inviting everyone to join the more than 65,000 festivalgoers who will celebrate diversity, community and artistic freedom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.