Air Canada and presenting partner OpenTable, a leading provider of online restaurant reservations, recently revealed its 2021 list of Canada's Best New Restaurants, featuring wide variety of inclusive and diverse culinary talent.
This is the 20th year that Air Canada has selects the top restaurants across the country and this year's list features the best in fine dining, bar dining, takeout, farm-to-table, and other categories, while also highlighting producers of the year and changemakers.
The list is created with the help of industry experts from across the country. An expert food panel that is inclusive, reflecting the diversity and geography of the Canadian food scene.
This year, to celebrate the program's 20th anniversary and to reflect upon the impact COVID has had on the industry over the past two years, the panel chose an unranked, category-based list, focused on resilience, entrepreneurial spirit, and culinary excellence, with each restaurant or producer being best-in-class
Montreal restaurant Tropikàl Restobar (located at 3426 Notre-Dame St. W.) was selected in the Best Trailblazer category. The judges wrote: “The St-Henri restaurant has a carnival-like energy that resonates in chef Jae-Anthony Dougan's cooking. It's a celebration of Caribbean, Afro-Latin and West African history, and cuisine, all backed up by a rum-fuelled cocktail bar.”
OpenTable will be showcasing bookable bespoke Chef's Menus at a selection of the restaurants featured on list and Destination Canada is on board to help travelers experience more of the food and places within Canada.
"Air Canada is proud to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Canada's Best New Restaurants, a program that has charted the progress of Canadian culinary talent from coast to coast," stated Andy Shibata, Vice President, Brand, Air Canada, in the press release.
"Canada's Best New Restaurants represent the vibrant culinary landscape of this country. We know how much people have missed restaurants over the past 18 months and as part of our partnership with Air Canada we are bringing a selection of unique bespoke Chef's Menu experiences to diners at some of the most renowned and innovative restaurants in Canada," stated Matt Davis, District Director of OpenTable Canada.
Here is the rest of the list of Air Canada's Best New Restaurants 2021:
Best Fine Dining: Pompette (Toronto, ON): The modernist French Bistro offers updated classics, striking new flavour combos, modernist cocktails and a 300-plus label wine list that sparkles with Old World and New World gems. Service is always on point, and the vibe ever relaxed.
Best Bar Dining: JinBar (Calgary, AB): Chef Jinhee Lee, already an exemplar in contemporary Asian fusion cooking, mixes the lively cocktail-leaning embodiment of her effervescent personality with her love of bold Korean flavours – Korean pizza, anyone?
Best Farm-to-Table: Bika Farm and Cuisine (Saint-Blaise-sur-Richelieu, QC): Ingredients travel only a few metres to diners' plates at this farm table 45 kilometres southwest of Montreal. Chef Fisun Ercan's suppers span a dozen dishes over four servings, all made from produce at peak freshness and inspired by Ercan's youth on the Turkish Aegean coast.
Best Tapas North of 60: BonTon & Company (Dawson City, Yukon): Diners at Shelby Jordan and Dennis Dunn's Yukon restaurant just 240 kilometres south of the Arctic Circle are treated to international cuisine inspired by surrounding farms and producers. BonTon & Company is part of a Dawson City movement to re-establish local food chains and reverse decades of reliance on goods trucked in from away.
Best Hotel Restaurant: Terre (St. John's, NL): At Terre, which overlooks St. John's Harbour from inside the ALT Hotel, chef Matthew Swift has orchestrated a symphony of in-season Newfoundland produce, sourced directly from the fishers, farmer and hunters who work on the rugged island.
Best Takeout: Sunny's Chinese (Toronto, ON): From its beginnings as an exclusive experience obtained via a mailing list, to the brick-and-mortar incarnation opening 2022, Sunny's Chinese sums up the entire pandemic restaurant experience in one brown bag filled with meticulously rendered regional Chinese delicacies.
Producer of the Year: Tim Ball, subsea forager (Garnish and St. John's, NF): Part-time bayman and full-time subsea forager, Tim Ball is changing the sustainability and stewardship of Newfoundland and Labrador fishing by hand-harvesting scallops and sea urchins that are enjoyed on plates from St. John's to Japan.
Grower of the Year: Les Jardins Lakou (Dunham, QC): Jean-Philippe Vézina grows vegetables typically used in Afro-Caribbean cuisine, inspired by a 2017 trip to the land of his birth, Haiti. Since his start in 2020, Vézina has doubled the number of subscribers to his weekly vegetable baskets filled with jicama, sweet potato, giraumon (turban squash), amaranth, okra, collard greens and African spinach.
Go to CanadasBestNewRestaurants.com for the full list of this year's honorees and behind-the-scenes videos of three of this year's top restaurants: JinBar, Bika Farm and Cuisine, and Pompette.
— Air Canada
— AB
