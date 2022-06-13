Montreal Model Train Exposition pulling into Kirkland Arena June 18-19

The annual Montreal Model Train Exposition, benefiting Sun Youth Organization, will be taking place this weekend (June 18 and 19) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kirkland Arena. 16950 Hymus Blvd. in Kirkland.
This year’s show boasts the largest collection child-operated model railroads in Canada, and the general public is more than welcome to try their hand at the controls. More than 80 model railroads will be on display with all the bells and whistles including Tomas the Tank Engine and Harry Potter, to entertain and to also show off the artistry and availability of the world of model railways. There will also be boats, plastic models and more, shining a light on the creativity of the many hobbyists.
The show provides a flashback to the past and opens up old joys and experiences no longer common to today’s video game generation, opening the eyes and minds of our youth to new possibilities and creative joys.
Items that can be bought and sold from the more than 40 vendors at the show include trains, books, new and used, and videos, collectibles, and scenic materials to make features like mountains, trees, and water. There will also be plenty of free advice on how enthusiasts young and old can create their very own world in miniature.
The Montreal Model Train Exposition helps support Sun Youth Organization, renowned throughout the city for its integrity and ability to help those in need.
Prices are $10 for adults and $8 for children. Parking is free. The best time to visit the show is Sunday at 10 am. For more information, visit www.MontrealModelTrainExposition.com
— Anthony Bonaparte
