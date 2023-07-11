Montreal Comiccon runs this weekend and features stars, artists, and more

Whether you love doing Cosplay and work on your costume for months so you can dress the part to the nines, or you just love comics and superheroes and want to wander around taking in all the sights, there’s something for everyone at this year’s Comiccon. It will run from July 14 to 16 at the Palais des congrès.
For three jam-packed days, celebrities like Christina Ricci (The Addams Family, Wednesday, Yellowjackets) and Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things, Twilight Saga) will be on hand for meet-and-greets with fans as well as photo opportunities and signing autographs. There will be a massive and newly expanded exhibition area (200,000 square feet of vendors and merchandise to explore), as well as an Indie gaming zone featuring the latest projects from more than 20 Québec independent studios and famous vehicles such as Back to the Future’s Delorean and the Batmobile. There will be panels and workshops, a section devoted to tabletop games, a masquerade, and so much more as well.
“This is one of Montreal’s biggest cultural events, and guests are a big part of the attraction,” said Jason Rockman, who is the Montreal Comiccon spokesperson. “Fans can come in and meet with their favourite celebrities, take a photo, and get their autographs. Stars from different genres are all represented well here.”
This year, a special event called Smallville Nights will be taking place on Saturday, July 15. Actors Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum from the show will be reading scenes from the series and bringing fans up to perform with them and be directed by them. Every fan who attends Smallville Nights will receive a special keepsake gift and a select few will win prizes from the actors’ private memorabilia collections.
Cosplay, as always, will also play a big part at Comiccon. Every year, hundreds of cosplayers bring their elaborate outfits and costumes to be showed off at the event. “I think a common misconception is that you have to dress up to come to Comiccon, but you really don’t have to,” said Rockman. “However, I will say that we do have a lot of people who work on their costumes year-round and get to show them off at Comiccon, so it’s fun to see all the work that goes into it. And it’s okay if you’re new to cosplay too – the cosplay community has always been open to beginners coming.”
For a long time, comics and anime were something people enjoyed privately, but the industry has exploded. More than 60,000 people are expected to attend this year’s edition of Comiccon. “It’s all about having passion for pop culture and expressing it in any way that you want to,” Rockman said. “Whether you like to dress up or just come to take pictures or shop, Comiccon really is fun for the whole family.”
For more information or for a complete schedule of events at Comiccon, visit montrealcomiccon.com
