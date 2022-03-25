Montréal Pride Festival back for its 15th edition Aug.1 to 7

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Occasional rain tapering to a few showers late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 8°C. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Occasional rain tapering to a few showers late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 2°C. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.