Montréal Pride Festival back for its 15th edition Aug.1 to 7

The major performances and activities of the 15th edition of the Montréal Pride Festival, presented by TD, will take place from August 1 to 7 on the Esplanade of the Olympic Park as its main site, as well as in the Village and downtown. The announcement was made by Montréal Pride as it unveiled a first series of artists whose participation in the Festival has already been confirmed.
"What a joy it is to be able to plan — at last! — a reunion of the 2SLGBTQI+ communities at venues that are inclusive, accessible and in line with our ambitions. We are planning a resolutely festive edition that will be marked by the discovery or the rediscovery of both local and international artists," stated Simon Gamache, executive director of Montréal Pride. "We will not fail to celebrate the struggles and advances of all sexually and gender diverse persons, to highlight people who inspire us through their commitment and daring, to raise awareness of the issues facing our communities, and, of course, to advocate for equity for all.”
Organizers say they are thrilled to welcome festivalgoers back.
"The opening show promises to be a memorable one as it will bring together the phenomenal Congolese-born Montreal DJ and songwriter Pierre Kwenders and the legendary Diane Dufresne, the first-ever Quebec artist to fill the Olympic Stadium in 1984 with her unforgettable Magie Rose concert,” added Chris Ngabonziza, director of programming for Pride Montréal.
The two headliners will perform on the main TD stage on the Esplanade of the Olympic Park on August 3, starting at 8 p.m.
Other performers announced include New York-based multimedia performance artist and gender nonconformist Alok, who will perform on Monday, August 1 at 8 p.m. at the Le National theatre in a humour-based show exploring gender, race, trauma, the sense of belonging and the human condition. Brazilian singer-songwriter Pabllo Vittar is the most followed drag queen on social media worldwide with 35 million followers. Recognized as a "next generation leader" by TIME magazine, she will perform at the festival's closing show on Sunday, August 7 at 8 p.m.
FeminiX, an evening, which celebrates sexually and gender diverse women, will feature, among others, Montréal-based queer and feminist rapper Calamine, and Atikamekw-speaking singer-songwriter Laura Niquay. FeminiX will take place on Saturday, August 6 at 7 p.m.
In order to improve the festival experience and in response to the growing popularity of the Festival, the 2022 Montréal Pride performances and shows will take place on the site of the Olympic Park Esplanade. The Festival will also be happening in the Village, notably during the Community Days on August 5 and 6, on Sainte-Catherine Street East and in downtown Montreal, where the Pride Parade will start from on Sunday, August 7.
“We are very pleased that Montréal Pride has found its place at the Olympic Park for several years to come," said Sonia Provençal, director, commercial development and programming, Montréal Olympic Park. "The Olympic Park has always welcomed inclusive events and 2SLGBTQI+ events with open arms and will continue to do so.”
A virtual festival will also be accessible on the various Montréal Pride web platforms. More details regarding the artists and the programming will be announced in coming weeks.
— AB
