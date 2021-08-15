The Montréal Biosphère has officially reopened and is currently celebrating its integration into the Montréal Space for Life museum complex, which is made up of the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan.
The opening took place on Friday, Aug. 13 and access to the museum was free for the first three days, August 13 to 15 (online reservations required).
"The Biosphère is a unique museum space on the enchanting site of Parc Jean-Drapeau that offers inspiring exhibitions combining the rigour of science with the innovative impetus of culture, all at the service of the environment,” stated the Biosphère's new director, Isabelle St-Germain in a press release. “Three new exhibitions that could not be presented to the public because of the pandemic are to be discovered. The experience proposed initiates a dialogue between science, culture, social innovation and the environment."
New attractions that have been added include:
Colours of the World — Like a giant kaleidoscope, this outdoor exhibition featuring 50 photographs from the National Geographic collection highlights the unique role colour plays in photography and celebrates our planet's diversity.
Species Without Borders — Canada and the United States share the world's longest border as well as the vital habitats for the wildlife they inhabit. Through photos of some of the animals that live there, we discover how the two countries are working together for their protection.
Ecolab / Lab for budding scientists — We become researchers for a day by testing our hypotheses about air and water pollution. An interactive exhibition to understand the scientific method.
Design the Future — A 360-degree immersive show that invites us to experience moments in nature and the research projects it inspires. A production inspired by Richard Buckminster Fuller, who designed the museum's dome.
"As a museum entirely devoted to the links between society and the environment, the Biosphère brings humans and nature closer together, just as the other Montréal Space for Life museums do. We are excited to continue the Biosphère's mission by working to raise public awareness of environmental issues and to mobilize citizens around these matters," explained Julie Jodoin, Acting Director, Montréal Space for Life.
"To fulfill its environmental commitments, Montreal has adopted a Climate Plan that contains concrete measures to mobilize the Montreal population. At Montréal Space for Life, the Biosphère will be able to increase its impact in the ecological transition while carrying out a mission that is directly in line with the priorities of our administration," said Montréal Mayor Valérie Plante.
— Montréal Space for Life
— AB
