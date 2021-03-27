Marathon Beneva de Montréal to be held from September 24 to 26

Événements GPCQM announced on March 24 that the Marathon Beneva de Montréal will be held from September 24 to 26, 2021. The promoter of the Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal and founder of the Montréal Marathon in 1979, Événements GPCQM is resuming management of the event with a brand new title partner, Beneva, born from the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance.
Montréal's was the first international-calibre marathon to be held in Canada, and Québec's largest running event over 30 editions. The Marathon Beneva de Montréal will feature race distances for runners of all performance levels, from families to seasoned athletes: 42.2 km, 21.1 km, 10 km, 5 km and 1 km.
"We are very excited to announce our partnership with Beneva. Their people-first approach and the values they espouse align perfectly with our priority, which is to make the runners' experience the focus of our actions," says Sébastien Arsenault, President and CEO, Événements GPCQM. "By partnering with the Beneva, we're consolidating our strengths to get people moving in a safe environment, in a context where healthy lifestyle habits and improved conditions for sports and exercise are more important than ever in our lives."
"We are extremely proud to be teaming up with Événements GPCQM to make the Marathon Beneva de Montréal possible. Running is a sport that is accessible to everyone and has so many benefits, both physical and mental," says Martin Robert, Executive Vice-President and Lead, Talent, Culture and Communication, Beneva. "We wish to contribute to a wholesome sports event for families, runners and spectators alike."
Événements GPCQM is the promoter of the Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal, the only UCI WorldTour events presented in the Americas since 2010. Beneva was created through the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance to become the largest insurance mutual in Canada with more than 3.5 million members and customers.
— ÉVÉNEMENTS GPCQM
— BENEVA
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.