Mandi Robertson: Seventh edition of Invasion Cocktail event takes place September 9-19

The past couple of weeks more students are back at school, but what if I said that you could attend a class in the comfort of your own home while you learn how to use a cocktail shaker and mix yourself a fancy schmancy drink as part your homework assignment?
From September 9-19, Invasion Cocktail will be in its 7th edition here in Montreal and Quebec and this year will be a special one to remember. In normal circumstances, this event is held in various bars and restaurants around the city – where crowds gather around to be entertained by talented mixologists showing off their bartending and blending skills as they put on quite a dramatic show while creating delicious cocktails for your tasting pleasure.
This year, the event will be held in accordance with government guidelines to ensure the safety for both the clients and employees of the establishments. There will be 35 different businesses in both Montreal and Quebec City, where bartenders will be serving up dozens of different cocktail recipes for you to choose and taste from – in a safe space with social distancing guidelines being respected.
However, if you’re like me, and prefer to be in the comfort of your own home, they’ve created a ‘Ready to Shake’ cocktail kit where you can virtually attend a number of different cocktail workshops with seven other of your closest friends. After registering, kits are sent to your chosen address and then you’ll be all set to make and shake your way into cocktail heaven.
This event is a great way to not only have a great time with friends, but also to show our bar industry some much needed support. For more information on the event, registration, as well as various prizes to be won, head over to www.invasioncocktail.com
Mandi Robertson earned her Sommelier Attestation (ASP) from Pearson School of Culinary Arts then worked as a Sommelier in Melbourne, Australia. Upon returning to Canada, she is now completing her WSET Diploma. Besides having extensive experience hosting private tastings, her passion for all aspects of the wine industry is furthermore demonstrated on her website, ‘A Walk on the Wine Side’. She is also the wine contributor for CJAD800 ‘Weekends with Ken’, Global News Morning.
Facebook: @mandiwineside
Instagram: @mandiwineside
— Mandi Robertson
— AB
