Make a sober ride home part of your plans for St. Jean-Baptiste and Canada Day holidays

St. Jean-Baptiste Day is here with Canada Day soon after and even though the celebrations may be smaller this year due to COVID-19, MADD Canada and Allstate Insurance Company of Canada are asking everyone to choose a sober ride option if they are out and consuming alcohol, cannabis or other drugs.
“We hope everyone has a wonderful, and safe, holiday,” said MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock. “One of the most important ways we can all do that is by being safe on roads and highways. Please leave the driving to someone sober.”
Alcohol and/or drug-related crashes claim hundreds of lives and cause tens of thousands of injuries in Canada every year. MADD Canada and Allstate Insurance Company of Canada are urging everyone to leave the car at home if they’re going to be consuming alcohol, cannabis or other drugs. Call an Uber or a taxi, take public transit, or arrange for a designated driver.
“The tragic deaths and injuries caused by impaired driving are completely preventable,” said Allstate Insurance Company of Canada President and CEO Ryan Michel. “We all have a role to play in making sure the holiday celebrations don’t lead to devastation on the roads. Arrange a safe and sober ride home.”
Revelers looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Driving App.
— MADD Canada
— About Allstate Insurance Company of Canada
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.