Magnifique Martinique: The French connection in the Caribbean

As an overseas region of France, Martinique marries a Caribbean vibe with European flair. Known as the Isle of Flowers, the official language is French, the currency of choice is the Euro, and the rum distilled on the island is among the finest in the world.
Sitting pretty north of Saint Lucia, Martinique is a vacation win-win easy to get to courtesy of Air Canada’s new weekly nonstop flights from Montreal departing every Saturday to the Aimé Césaire International Airport, named for the renowned Martinican poet, playwright, and politician.
“This proves how much Martinique, and the French West Indies are important for us at Air Canada,” said Alexandre Lefevre, senior director network planning, Air Canada. “We have established strong relationships in the region for more than 45 years.”
With the west coast overlooking the Caribbean Sea and the east coast facing the Atlantic Ocean, the island hits the bullseye with unrivalled natural wonders, uncrowded beaches, and volcanic peaks to hiking trails and a magical underwater world.
“We are delighted to see the sky between Montreal and Fort-de-France reopening,” said Muriel Wiltord, director, Martinique Promotion Bureau for the Americas. “You will be welcomed with open arms and together we’ll raise a glass of Ti Punch to good times.”
With an Afro-Caribbean or Creole flavour, must do’s aim to please like sipping the signature Rhum Clément, perusing the local markets, busting a move at Carnival, and cheering on the rowers at the Yole boat races.
“Canada has become the second main market for Martinique, after France,” added Bénédicte Di Geronimo, tourism commissioner. “We are delighted to welcome back Air Canada to Martinique’s sky.”
Wild blue yonder
There is no shortage of sandy swaths from the gentle waves on the beaches that front the Caribbean Sea to the volcanic black beaches along the northern shore. On the south coast, Les Salines taking its name from the salt pond that backs it is a perfect arc of soft sand with coconut palms that keep a beat with the breeze. Popular with locals and savvy tourists, the beach invites with artisan sorbet sellers scooping sustenance in the shade and plenty of parking for those with rental cars.
On the Atlantic coast, Anse Azerot is outfitted with barbecues, bathrooms, car park and a climbing wall crafted from the ruins of an old distillery. Worth a look-see, black beaches in the town of Saint-Pierre are coveted by aficionados. For divers, Bay of Saint-Pierre with excellent underwater visibility is chockablock with colourful critters and ancient shipwrecks.
A mountainous marvel often called the “Sleeping Giant,” the still-smoldering Mount Pelée volcano that famously wiped out the former capital city of St-Pierre in 1902 welcomes adventure-seeking trekkers. At the north end of the island, clearly marked hiking trails lead to spectacular vistas of fishing villages, crystalline rivers and the birds and lizards that call the forest home.
Flowers and a fortress
North of Fort-de-France, Jardin de Balata (Botanical Garden) is one of the island’s national treasures. Fragrant in the rainforest, the garden with a Creole cottage at the entrance is a symphony of rattling bamboo, hummingbirds, and rustling leaves. Mother Nature at her finest, exploring the garden is an afternoon away from the beach that every junior botanist will enjoy.
The hulking fortress in Fort-de-France called Fort St. Louis dates to 1640 and today remains a working French naval base. Easy to spot with the French flag flying over the bay, tours are an affordable family activity. Keep an eye open and your camera ready for the iguanas munching mangoes right outside the fortress doors.
Plan ahead
It’s party time at Carnival next year from February 27 to March 2. On the calendar for the last week in July, Yole boat races are fan favourites and for foodies, bring your appetite to the Martinique Gourmande Festival held in Montreal and Quebec City in September.
