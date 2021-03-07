Lowe’s Canada is looking to hire close to 2,000 associates in Quebec

Lowe’s Canada, one of Canada’s leading home improvement retailers operating or servicing some 470 corporate and affiliated stores is looking to hire close to 2,000 part-time and full-time associates in Quebec in preparation for the home improvement industry’s busiest season.
Positions available include both seasonal and permanent positions, and range from Receiving Clerk and Sales Associate roles, to Administrative Support, Management, and Merchandising roles. RONA and Reno-Depot corporate stores in Montreal have more than 330 positions to fill as part of their spring hiring campaign.
“This is a very exciting time to join our network and kickstart a career with Lowe’s Canada, a leader in home improvement. Canadians are spending more and more time at home, and our store associates play a key role in guiding and helping them to make their living space comfortable and safe,” explained Marc Macdonald, Senior Vice-President, Human Resources. “Whether they are students looking for a fun summer job, where they’ll learn useful skills that will last them a lifetime, or experienced candidates looking for a new and stimulating career, we offer our associates challenges to meet their ambitions, all in a welcoming environment where they can thrive and grow.”
Candidates who are interested in applying may do so online, by visiting https://lowescanadahiring.ca/ or dropping by their local store between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on March 12 and 13. Applicants who choose an in-person interview can be assured that all necessary sanitary measures are in place at their local store. Those who opt for the virtual interview will be invited to create a profile on a platform custom-designed for Lowe’s Canada. They can then choose to record an interview video right away by answering a series of pre-recorded questions, or to book a time slot for a live video interview with a member of the Lowe’s Canada recruitment team.
To learn more about career opportunities at Lowe’s Canada and the spring hiring campaign, visit lowescanada.ca/careers
— Lowe’s Canada
— AB
