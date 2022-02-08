Losing it: Pointe-Claire woman’s personal weight loss success story

Losing weight can seem intimidating, especially when you consider that one in three Canadian adults are obese. And did you know that those who are obese are at a higher risk to contract COVID?
February is also the time of year when people set weight-loss goals in hopes of shedding a few pounds by spring. Despite the number of diets and weight loss programs out there, Pointe-Claire’s Clare Murphy had been unsuccessful trying to lose weight the last few years. However, by really committing to a healthier lifestyle, she was able to not only achieve her weight loss goals but keep the pounds off too. And the way she did that was by finding a local group that offered comradery as well as accountability.
“I had lost weight before on my own with other programs, but they were really expensive, and then I would gain the weight back,” she explained. “I wanted to lose weight again at the beginning of 2018 – I had started losing weight when a friend told me about TOPS.”
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is the short name for TOPS Club, Inc., a non-profit, non-commercial network of weight-loss support groups and wellness education organization that offers tools and programs for healthy living and weight management.
Even though there is a Pointe-Claire chapter, Murphy joined the one in Dollard-des-Ormeaux because it fit in with her work schedule. The first meeting is free but there is a small cost to join as well as monthly $5 chapter dues.
“It seemed like a good option and something I could get on board with, and I joined, and by the end of that year, I was really close to my goal,” she said of her 30-pound weight loss. “In the New Year of 2019, I hit my goal weight, and I’ve kept it off ever since.”
Murphy attributes her successful weight loss to having a group to hold her accountable.
“We have challenges to see who the ‘biggest loser’ of the month is where you win $5, so it’s like getting your chapter fees back,” she said. “We all support each other and it’s a great environment. At the beginning of every class, we do a weigh-in, and it’s about being accountable. Then we have speakers and learn about things like nutrition, or we discuss why someone might be gaining weight – all different topics. It’s absolutely the reason I’ve been able to achieve and stay at my goal weight.”
Through the group and hearing about different people’s weight-loss methods, Murphy found her own personal way of controlling her weight and that’s by calorie counting, a system that she said really works for her. “I just love food, so the best way for me to keep the weight off is to count my calories,” she said.
She tallies up her daily calories with the help of an app called Lose It! and that way she can balance out cheat days and snacks with her weight loss goals. “Oftentimes it’s about managing your portion sizes too. If you total up all your calories, it can be very eye-opening. I measure all my food and portion it out. It’s a bit of a pain but this is what has worked for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.