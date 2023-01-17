Looking for love in all the right places: Snowflakes or sunshine?

If celebrating Valentine’s Day ranks right up there with celebrating Bagel and Lox Day on February 9, Extraterrestrial Abduction Day on March 20, or my personal favourite Sidewalk Egg Frying Day on July 4, you’re not alone. For many, the holiday hype and hullabaloo doesn’t exactly warm our hearts, however, Valentine’s Day this year doesn’t have to be a total wash.
Shake it up, ditch the clichés like bonbons, roses and jewelry and opt instead for a mojito-fueled tryst in the Caribbean. Whether you’re going for super swank or flip-flop friendly, our sunny suggestions are a win-win with perks, packages and privacy.
Love in the (salty) air
Popular with Montrealers, Jamaica is a pep-in-your-step choice primo for twosomes on a mission to keep romance on the radar. “With frequent nonstop service throughout the winter, it’s now easier than ever with flights on Air Canada, Air Transat, and Sunwing,”
said Angella Bennett, regional director for Canada, Jamaica Tourist Board. "Montréal is one of Canada's most romantic cities but if couples want to escape the sub-zero temperatures this Valentine's Day there’s no better place to rekindle your passion than in Jamaica.”
Make your way from the baggage carousel to the beach in record time by filling out the Immigration and Customs form prior to arrival. At the S Hotel Jamaica in Montego Bay, go for the sweet spot with a sugar cane scrub at the Irie Baths and Spa and a siesta poolside. A world away from the touristy northwest coast, the hip hotel sits pretty on the aptly named Hip Strip. Skip the beach — you can go back tomorrow — and head to one many waterfalls like the Blue Hole accessible only by an unpaved mountain road. For the bragging rights, cliff jumping in tandem is a bonding bonanza. — www.visitjamaica.com/
Better together
In The Bahamas, bigger is better at Atlantis Paradise Island in Nassau if your mate likes to golf, gamble, cavort with dolphins at the world’s largest open-air marina or loll around one of umpteen pools. A spin-it-to-win-it vacation, the mega resort is offering the Love Is Here package with Valentine’s Day must-haves — like late checkout.
For French ambience without the snow, St. Barths is a fast ferry or a 15-minute flight from St. Martin. An anthem to the good life, Hotel Barriere Le Carl Gustafinvites with sea view suites, Michelin Chef-prepared dinners, massages pour deux and catamaran cruises.
Brand reliable on the beach
Take travel trouble out of the mix and book a brand hotel. Use loyalty points or earn additional points at familiar names like the Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino where Marriott Bonvoy members are treated like royalty, every balcony salutes the Caribbean Sea, and the Say Always in Aruba package welcomes weddings on the beach.
Also a Marriott resort, The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club in the Dominican Republic is outfitted with a long sandy beach, golf course and spa. For Hilton Honours members, Caribe Hilton in San Juan is where the pina colada recipe was invented more than 50 years ago and still shaken (and stirred) at the lobby bar. — www.hilton.com/en/
A popular all-inclusive adults-only brand in the Caribbean, Sandals newest is a seashell away from Montreal via nonstop Air Canada flights to Curacao. At Sandals Royal Curacao, with the coolest pool on the Dutch island, vacation perks go the distance from three food trucks and 13 bars to eight restaurants, like the Kaanal Café, reminiscent of the cafes that line the canals in Amsterdam and where wedges of Gouda with those red waxy rinds and sweet Stroopwafel cookies reign supreme. — www.sandals.com
