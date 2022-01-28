LGH Foundation lottery raises more than $30,000

The Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation’s Dollars & Destinations lottery raised over $30,000 and made four of the lottery’s ticket buyers very, very happy.
The two grand prize winners of the live draw, which took place on Monday, Jan. 17, were Jean-Claude Dubé and Ian McAskill, who both can look forward to a return flight for two people to the destination of their choice anywhere in North America, Hawaii, or the Caribbean, along with $2,400 cash, courtesy of Air Canada Rouge.
Patrick The Truc Bui and Joseph Diabo were award the two secondary prizes of $2,500 cash, courtesy of Desjardins, Caisse de l’Ouest-de-l’Île.
“I am very happy with this edition of Dollars & Destinations,” stated Nathalie Kamel, LGHF Managing Director. “Through their participation, our donors, volunteers, and supporters directly contributed to their community hospital. We look forward to putting these funds toward some much-needed upgrades within the Hospital.”
Funds raised by events like these contribute to the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment, pay for major structural renovations, and assists in supporting programs and specialized training for the staff.
