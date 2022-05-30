Lachine Canal sites a link between the city and nature

Whether you're looking for adventure, fun activities for the whole family, an opportunity to explore history, or a break from everyday life, Parks Canada has 450,000 sq. km. of protected areas with countless unique experiences to suit your needs. Places that evoke stories, characters, voyageurs, and waterways that you can discover on foot, by bicycle, by boat, or on rollerblades.
This year, Parks Canada celebrates the 20th anniversary of the reopening of the Lachine Canal National Historic Site, which was closed to navigation for three decades. Previously used for commercial purposes, it is now used by boaters from all over.
Since 2002, visitors have pulled up anchor every year in the historic canal to enjoy the scenery and the programming at this site located in the heart of Montreal. The Lachine Canal, located in the southwest section of Montreal, is a link between the city and nature. Its 13.5-kilometre urban route runs between the Old Port and Lake Saint-Louis, a navigable waterway punctuated by five locks. Along its banks, a linear green urban park is lined with vestiges of the industrial era when the canal boomed.
Parks Canada is once again this summer offering a Learn-to Camp program in an urban setting, intended to introduce camping to people who have little to no experience — and in order to pique their interest in exploring Canada’s national parks and nature.
Located on a small island on the shores of the canal, a few steps from the Old Port, the program offers overnight stays with outdoor cooking workshops, games, and activities for all ages. Kayak and canoe trips will also be offered, not to mention the traditional campfire with marshmallows. Several overnight stays are scheduled on July and August weekends. All information, reservation terms and conditions, fees, and programming are available on the Lachine Canal website.
Parks Canada also announced the return of the introduction to canoeing experience and offers an introduction to kayaking on the Lachine Canal. All summer long, certified instructors will teach the basics of canoeing and kayaking. Information and reservations instructions can be found on the website.
The boat ride service on the waters of the Lachine Canal offered by Le Petit Navire allows you to explore the Port of Montreal waterway right up to the gourmet stop at the Atwater Market.
One of Canada's largest dragon boat racing clubs, 22Dragons, is also continuing its activities this summer on the canal. And if you want to see the city from another angle, H2O Adventures offers a wide range of safe watercraft from electric boats to kayaks, and paddleboats. And paddleboarding is now permitted on a 12-km route between locks 2 and 5. Just make sure to have the right equipment and your non-motorized boat season pass before venturing out.
If you would rather keep your feet dry, you could rent or even have your bike repaired at MaBicyclette, not far from the Atwater Market. The Parks Canada website provides detailed information on what visitors can expect, how to prepare for a visit, and what services may be available.
Visitors are asked to plan ahead by checking the Parks Canada website before they arrive, to respect the guidance of public health experts, and to follow all signage and direction from employees. Parks Canada continues to follow the advice, guidance, and requirements of public health authorities and experts to limit the spread of COVID-19.
— A. Bonaparte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.