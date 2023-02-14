Ā La Carte: A recipe for success

À La Carte is a true community project initiative. This cookbook-storybook has a twofold mission: to not only simplify the cooking experience for the home chef with easy-to-follow recipes, but to also raise much-needed funds for the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation.
The project began simply enough with an idea from Rebecca Fruchter-Klein: gather up recipes from locals and publish them in a cookbook that would be sold all over the city, with profits going to the hospital.
Fruchter-Klein and her husband had always supported the hospital and continued to do so after having their two children (now 11 and 13). The Hampstead resident had helped her child’s preschool learn about nutrition culture and create a cookbook keepsake and continued to study nutrition in the last several years. She had a bachelor’s degree as well as business experience in operations management and production planning and had completed an MBA focused on entrepreneurship before receiving her certification as a nutritional consultant.
During the pandemic Fruchter-Klein did an online professional cooking certification along with a course in cookbook editing. She had thought about her child’s preschool project and wanted to try it on a larger scale, turning it into a project that could benefit the Children’s. “I wanted to do something big,” she said. “I went to the Foundation and pitched it, they liked it, and then they suggested we do a storytelling component to it too.”
A committee with 20 people was formed, and they started gathering a wide range of simple recipes as well as heartwarming stories of patients and staff from the hospital. Everyone who worked on the project did so on a volunteer basis, from food stylists and photographers to graphic and web designers. The book was completed and is now being sold at more than 30 locations across Montreal, Laval, and the West Island, and even these stores aren’t taking any sort of commission on sales.
“The cookbook-storybook would not be possible without the professionals who volunteered their expertise to this project,” Fruchter-Klein said. “We had 500 recipe submissions to start with and ended up with 150 for the book. We cooked all of them and each recipe was tested five to 10 times. À La Carte is different – it’s not a cookbook, it’s not a storybook, but it’s both. The recipes are very easy to make and delicious, and the stories themselves can be read like a novel. You’d enjoy this book even if you’re not a cook.”
The book has several chapters that cover all the main courses, including breakfast and main dishes, vegetarian options, and pasta, with both snack and dessert sections. There are even recipes from well-known Montreal chefs and restaurants like Joe Beef and Rib’N Reef.
Hundreds of people ended up coming on board to help with this project. In fact, the book includes five pages of acknowledgements, thanking the more than 500 individuals who were part of the book, including recipe contributors, developers, testers, tasters, and quality controllers. There were also close to 100 junior tasters, testers, and decision-makers that were involved in the project.
“Everything about this book is Montreal,” Fruchter-Klein said. “From the businesses carrying the books and the book printer to all the volunteers, almost every single component of this project is Montreal based.”
À La Carte is available at stores like Ares, Linen Chest, and more, and it will be sold at the Montreal Children’s Hospital on February 27th. For more information, and to find out where you can purchase À La Carte, visit alacartecookbook.com
