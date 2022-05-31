Pickleball: It’s a funny name for a hugely popular sport. Pickleball is like a cross between tennis and ping pong (minus the dill and garlic), and it is played on a smaller court with solid wood paddles and a wiffle-like ball. There are more than 60,000 pickleball players in Canada and the number is growing.
“This game is for all ages, not just for the aging population, although there is a large number of pickleball players between the ages of 50-80,” said Norma Bradley-Walker, Vice President of Pickleball West Island. “It’s a fairly easy game to pick up and understand. I’ve seen tennis, badminton, and squash players transition to this sport as it’s easier on people physically. And the benefits of this sport are huge. It allows people to remain active when they can no longer be active playing a sport that they played for most of their lives. The social aspect carried most of us through the pandemic because it’s a social game that is most often played in doubles. The friendships, camaraderie, and laughter are priceless.”
The Pickleball West Island club has grown to 300 members, she added, and it continues to grow every day. Here are a few fun facts about this fast-growing sport:
When was pickleball invented?
According to USA Pickleball (the Canadian pickleball association is called Pickleball Canada), after playing golf one Saturday during the summer in 1965, Joel Pritchard, who later served in the United States Congress, and businessman Bill Bell returned to Pritchard’s home on Bainbridge Island, Washington to find their families sitting around with nothing to do. The property had an old badminton court so Pritchard and Bell looked for some badminton equipment and could not find a full set of rackets. They improvised and started playing with ping-pong paddles and a perforated plastic ball.
What are the rules of pickleball?
Pickleball is played on a badminton-sized court (20’x44’) and the ball is served diagonally (starting with the right-hand service-square). Points can only be scored by the side that serves. Players on each side must let the ball bounce once before volleys are allowed, and there is a seven-foot no-volley zone on each side of the net to prevent “spiking.” The server continues to serve, alternating service courts, until he or she faults. The first side scoring eleven points and leading by at least two points wins (pickleball.com).
Pickleball can also be played with singles or doubles.
Why is it called pickleball?
There is much debate on where the name “pickleball” came from, but the two main theories are: 1) it was named after the inventor’s dog Pickles who loved playing fetch, and 2) it is a reference to the term “pickle boat,” which is the last boat to finish in a race, much like pickleball is made up of the “leftovers” of other sports.
What are some common pickleball terms?
In the kitchen: The non-volley zone of the court.
Dink: A shot executed from around your own kitchen line that lands in your opponent’s non-volley zone (kitchen).
Drop shot: Drop shots are precise, gentle shots meant to bounce into your opponent’s no-volley zone
