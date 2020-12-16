Just be kind and help whoever you can

We’ve all had our ups and downs this year. There was a lot of fear in March. There were fun days outdoors during the summer under a hot Quebec sun. And there was a lot in between. Now, as we head into winter there are many concerns about how the vulnerable will cope and what the newly vulnerable will need. It’s only natural to want to help. But who do you help first?
David Lisbona always tries to help whoever he can. On Sunday, Dec. 6, Lisbona and his team of ‘first responders’ from the Nellie Philanthropy Foundation held a drive-through event to collect winter clothing, food, electronics and toys for 10 organizations.
The event details for Drop-Off A Difference were spread through social media and local news asking the Montreal community to drop-off requested items in a parking lot on Decarie Blvd. set up with tents and dozens of volunteers — a process that made it COVID safe.
The team then delivered the donations to various organizations — iPads and tablets for Dress for Success, and Côte-Saint-Luc Seniors; toys for Generations Foundation; food for Moisson Montreal; blankets, linens, sleeping bags and winter clothing for Old Brewery Mission, Welcome Hall Mission, Chez Doris, and John’s House; as well as socks for Sock it to Me.
Lisbona and the Nellie Philanthropy Foundation call themselves “flash philanthropists”, identifying a need and then responding to it. In March, when the pandemic first hit, they spearheaded the Côte-Saint-Luc Groceries project, packing and delivering over $160,000 in groceries to seniors in the community. The team of volunteers took hundreds of orders on the phone, packed them at IGA Lipari and delivered them to seniors for 11 weeks.
Much of Nellie Foundation’s other efforts focus on food security and kids.
“Our agenda is to address the most current pressing needs in the community. We are not bound by religion, race or geography,” Lisbona said. “When paramedics respond to a situation, they don’t know who the patient is in advance, they just go, like Nellie.”
Lisbona always has a few projects on the go. Twenty years ago he conceived the Le Mercaz Food Roundup, one of the largest door-to-door food efforts in Quebec at the time. These days, from hockey equipment collections for Israel or India and bone marrow drives to feeding hungry children and the most vulnerable in both Montreal and the Laurentians, the team at Nellie has helped all.
In April 2020, Lisbona was a recipient of the D’Arcy McGee National Assembly Citizenship Medal. This was added to his long list of community awards and achievements. He even spent several years writing a weekly business column for The Suburban.
As we’ve heard before, we are not all in the same boat, we are in the same storm. Some have yachts, some have canoes and some are drowning. Just be kind and help whoever you can. People like Lisbona and organizations like Nellie are doing just that.
For more info visit https://www.nelliefoundation.ca/
