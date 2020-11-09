JNF Canada to launch ‘Climate Solutions Prize’ on Nov. 11

The Jewish National Fund of Canada will launch The Climate Solutions Prize at a virtual event hosted by Just for Laughs Co-Founder, Andy Nulman, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. Campaign Honouree, Jeff Hart, alongside Campaign Chair, Jonathan Goodman, will lead the special event that will also feature Josef Abramowitz, one of Israel’s most celebrated environmental entrepreneurs. Abramovitz, who was named a “Top 6 Global Green Pioneer” by CNN, will be joining the event live from his home in Israel.
The JNF’s Climate Solutions Prize campaign is a bold initiative to galvanize the top minds in Israel and Canada to solve the climate crisis. The purpose of this prize is to award the best and brightest non-for-profit researchers and/or organizations throughout Israel with funding to curb the climate crisis. The prize will consist of an annual $ 1 million USD fund that will be awarded to 1-4 researchers (as evaluated by a world-class panel of judges).
Free registration, visit: jnf.ca/climate-change-virtual-event-2020
For more info, visit www.climatesolutionsprize.com , call JNF Canada at 514-934-0313, or email info@climatesolutionsprize.com
— JNF Canada (www.jnf.ca)
