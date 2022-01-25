Ice skating has been a time-honoured tradition in Montreal for centuries (yep- you read that right: centuries!). Quebec got its first covered rink in 1851, the world’s first, and Montreal got its first eight years later. There are lots of different places to glide and slide, from deep in the heart of the city to forest trails located just on the outskirts of town. Strap on those blades and helmets because we’re going skating.
Old Montreal
Skating at the Old Port at Marché Bonsecours is nothing short of magical. With an incredible view of the city, and fun events and activities taking place daily, this is a great place for a family outing. The ice quality is second to none, and they are open Monday to Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Thursday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Beaver Lake
Beaver Lake is a historic place to enjoy outdoor skating all winter long. Their refrigerated ice rink is adjacent to the Lac-aux-Castors Pavilion on Mount Royal, and access is free (skate rentals are available too). Warm up after a few laps with hot chocolate and other treats at the Pavilion’s restaurant. You can also go sliding on the nearby hills to the rhythm of the ambient music that is played there.
Bleu Blanc Bouge rinks
In 2008, the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation launched a flagship project that involved the construction of outdoor refrigerated multisport rinks across the island and beyond. Today there are 13 of these rinks that allow for skating and pick-up hockey. For a complete listing of rinks, visit fondation.canadiens.com
Parc historique de la Pointe-du-Moulin
A one-kilometre skating course awaits in Île-Perrot, with breathtaking views of Lac Saint-Louis. You can discover the historic park of Pointe-du-Moulin under its winter landscape while getting in some great physical activity too. There is also snowshoeing along the Coureurs des bois trail. Attend performances by local artists on Saturday evenings from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Market Square or meet at the Place du marché for a well-deserved break and to warm up with a hot drink.
Domaine de la Forêt Perdue
Less than two hours from Montreal is a curvy path through the pine forests of this amazing outdoor skating trail. Because it takes you into the forest, the surrounding trees will protect you from the elements like wind. You can then stop for a rest and get a hot chocolate. Even dogs are admitted in exchange for a free donation that is given to the Community and Volunteer Action organization of Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Carmel.
Éco-Odyssée Nature Park
Located in Wakefield just 30 minutes from Ottawa, this natural skating path winds for five kilometres through picturesque forests in a labyrinth of trails. A food truck offers snacks and beverages, and skate sharpening is available on-site. They are open from Thursday to Sunday. This destination is a great one-day getaway.
