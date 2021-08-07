Howard Riback: The Mammoth World of Gambling and Casinos

Like a tsunami that cannot be stopped. Like flood waters that continue to rise.
Casinos are popping up around the world like Canadian donut shops. When is enough? I mean, yeah, I love donuts, but enough is enough…….or is it?
Aren’t there enough casinos? When will this phenomenon stop, if at all? THEY obviously know more than we do. Obviously.
Gaming operators want to keep building until cities and the surrounding area with 50,000 people or more (2021 January Gaming Magazine) have access to a gambling venue that’s no more than a 30-minute drive away.
You’d like to think that logic would be terrific for building hospitals, schools or big box retailers and food stores. But casinos? The gaming industry has exploded (and is still, obviously exploding) at such a ridiculous rate, that the end is NOT yet in sight. Millions upon millions of people, good people, keep gambling as their dirty little secret.
Unlike smoking, nor drinking, there aren’t any real visible, nor stinky (as in smoking) signs of this potential addiction. Yes, the financial and mental signs will be there, but not everyone will pick up on this.
Advertising that glorifies gambling. Lotteries offering up obscene prizes. Trips to exotic countries and promises of never having to work again, ever! Grandiose ideas and dreams seemingly within reach of a pulled slot machines handle, a scratched ticket uncovering your chosen numbers, a little ball falling softly on YOUR number at the roulette table, a picture card and the elusive “10” for a blackjack paying 150% of your bet (when the bank at the corner gives you 1.5% ANNUALLY (before tax).
Aaaahhh, the magic of the casino.
Gambling. It’s far more than a night out. It’s a destination that offers different things to different people. Of course there’s the gambling, but in the majority of the newer casinos, and the renovated older spots, the casino has turned a “Disneyland” for adults. Shopping, bars, restaurants, spas, shows and so much more.
The gaming industry is constantly reinventing itself. What was new a year or 2 or 3 ago, is perhaps getting old. Casinos have become mammoth buildings and playgrounds for all — not just the newbie gambler or the hardened high roller, but everyone.
As long as the ATM machine still lives, as long as credit cards are still accepted, as long as cash can still be folded and thrown on a gaming table…..so shall the number of casinos keep growing.
Casinos are everywhere. You bet!
Howard Riback is a Montréal-based therapist (gambling specialist), law enforcement liaison, IMAQ provincial mediator, and addiction guru. He is known by many as The Cleaner. If it needs fixing, Howard’s your guy. Call 514-659-5621 or email howard@theribackgroup.com
— By Howard P. Riback
— AB
