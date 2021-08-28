Howard Riback: Teen Gambling

Forget video games, Instagram or meeting new friends on Facebook. Two thirds of all new North American gamblers are teenagers. And the number of teen gamblers has been on the rise each of the last 10 each years since statistics have been kept. (DME-2011-2020)
Some would immediately conclude that the recent pandemic would be the major contributor to this astonishing statement, but truth be told, the numbers are clear, this teenage increase has been on the rise for years. Most certainly the pandemic has not helped.
Boredom, looking for new and exciting venues, thinking that gambling might be a quick fix to avoid working, and a host of other excuses play into this uncomfortable and dangerous eye-opening scenario.
It seems that teens and gambling make for the “perfect storm.” If there was an app that a teen (and admittedly others) could use to make their bed or fix a snack, teens would be all over that too.
Parents and educators might think that the teachings of gambling and the pitfalls are not necessary at the tender young age of 18 (the average North American legal gambling age) but data shows that 51 per cent of all teens have gambled in one form or another by age 15. Card games at home or school, scratchy lottery tickets, online gaming, etc. Teens gamble. It’s a fact.
Kids are exposed to gambling on a daily basis. Gambling advertising on television/radio and online. Many video games online or store bought have gambling themes. Again a reminder, that gambling is all around us.
Think about it — gambling and gambling-like experiences are so widespread in 2021 the children and teenagers see gambling as a normal part of every day life, including sports. Gambling advertisements send a message that gambling is a fun activity, and an exciting activity, and very often a quick way to get rich.
Many teenagers believe that a quick win, despite how it’s achieved, is all about skill as young players think they have what it takes to make money this way. They live in an immediate unrealistic world and that, is horrifically dangerous and untrue.
I am categorically of the opinion that in the late primary school years children and teenagers are certainly adept to learning the pros and cons of the gambling business. If the explanation about the odds of winning versus losing is explained properly, it won’t take long that with proper education and explanation, gambling is a no-win situation.
In North America, gambling therapists often use the following analogy: To win a sizeable lottery is roughly 1 in 15 million chances, whereas getting hit by lightning in your lifetime is 1 in 3 million. Five times more chances you’ll get hit by lightning than winning big at gambling.
Incredible.
How about if we teach our young folks how important social activities, educational activities, sports and exercise are to achieve self gratification, versus the world of gambling?
If gambling was so easy as a way to make money, don’t you think more people would be doing it?
You know what I mean, young teen?
Howard Riback is a Montréal-based therapist (gambling specialist), law enforcement liaison, IMAQ provincial mediator, and addiction guru. He is known by many as The Cleaner. If it needs fixing, Howard’s your guy. Call 514-659-5621 or email howard@theribackgroup.com
— By Howard P. Riback
— AB
