Howard Riback: ‘Sports betting, new rules’

When we say gambling, we immediately think of casinos, slot machines and opulent surroundings. But move over casinos, there’s a new kid in town — actually, an old kid with a facelift. Casinos and all other gambling platforms must move over to make way for sports betting, (single game betting,) right here in our home and native land.
Oh Canada! How could you?
Oh Canada! How could you noyt?
Back in February of this year, while Canadians were both freezing their buns off, and wondering when they could or would see the inside of a restaurant again, Ottawa had bigger things on its mind.
Sure COVID-19 was omnipresent and on everyone’s mind, but the powers that be at the federal level were passing Bill C-218, which amended the criminal code by allowing “single game wagering,” illegal until now, with the exception of horse racing.
The bill passed by a staggering 2 1/2 - 1 margin. Lawmakers “bet” and won as they knew they would. They were sniffing the new monies the provincial governments were about to fork over with the new bill now passed and lawful.
For the millions of Canadians who had to bet on two games (or side bets) at one time, not one single game/bet…… this was a bogus way of trying to bet $100 straight up on Tom Brady’s Bucs to win, as you ALSO had to make ANOTHER bet of your choice, shrinking your chances of winning, and mathematically giving the government owner/operator a sizeable advantage of winning vs. Joe (Josephine) Canada.
It seems that the CFL and NHL have already endorsed and praised this move by the feds, along with other professional sporting leagues.
Up until now billions (estimated to be as high as 4 billion Canadian dollars) have been bet (offshore) on single event games that will now eat into offshore gaming sites and gaming operators around the world, and hopefully a huge chunk of that $4 billion will stay here in Canada. Whilst we may not like what the federal government has done, at least they are keeping money that would’ve been spent anyway, away from other countries (that has gone unregulated until now) within Canada to support addiction research, healthcare, education and other so-called socialized priorities.
When in Rome …..
Much like the marijuana business, the government finally realized just how much they have been losing in potential revenues and profits, and after much posturing, legalized the pot (full ‘o money) trade.
By far, sport bettors and the like much prefer gambling the old fashioned way — on a game. Betting on either the Yankees or the Blue Jays to simply win or lose is by far and wide the more enticing and appealing bet
One game. One winner. One loser. Game over.
Howard Riback is a Montréal-based therapist (gambling specialist), law enforcement liaison, IMAQ provincial mediator, and addiction guru. He is known by many as The Cleaner. If it needs fixing, Howard’s your guy. Call 514-659-5621 or email howard@theribackgroup.com
— Howard Riback
— AB
