Gambling. Such a frightening thought. Imagine that any one activity can actually put someone, so over the edge, that suicidal thoughts may come to mind. How is that even humanly possible?
It’s obviously not the slot machine, nor the actual blackjack table, not even the little roulette ball nor the big wooden wheel it sits on. It’s the grotesque amounts of money lost and won (usually lost, by a long shot) that has the deepening effect. Like it or not, admit it or not, your bank balance, much like the daily weather, affects how we think, how we act, how we interact with friends, family and co-workers on a daily basis.
We are creatures of habit, we all worry about the same things, we all fantasize about similar things, and we are all frightened to heck about the same things. Declining bank accounts and cashed out investments, for whacked out and sick reasons, do not make for a healthy mental health status. We are people, we are human, we worry and can’t help but do so.
The psyche behind WHY and HOW we worry is a very complicated process. As humans, the mass majority of us, DO in fact know right from wrong. But there’s more — clearly much, much more.
We try and “beat” the yellow streetlight and drive through the intersection. We try and answer text messages while driving, knowing full well it’s dangerous and dumb. We know gambling with money that’s either not ours nor can be afforded to be wasted or lost, is not right on any level. Yet for some bizarre and ridiculous reason(s) we may (far too often) allow this to happen.
Money gambled. Money lost. Shame and guilt kicks in.
Severe depression may wreak havoc and invariably begin playing with our mind and affect everything we do, from our work, to social activities, to making daily simple choices and decisions.
But wait. Just how badly did we screw up and jeopardize our lives? The rent money is gone. The few bucks put aside for the family vacation is now spent. The money for car repairs destined for next month? That’s gone too.
Depression. Hopelessness. Thoughts turn dark and the mind turns to avenues never thought possible. Suicide is ALWAYS the last choice. The last and ultimate horrific choice.
Gambling is NOT child’s play. It’s serious business. Losing money to gambling is as real as winning money to gambling ….. but far more prevalent. MUCH more so. To win is rare. To lose is normal.
True, we are talking about a small percentage of the general population who might fall into this “gambling abyss”, but a small percentage on tens of millions of gamblers, is still a mammoth number. Any amount of potential suicides caused by the pitfalls and darkness of gambling, is too much.
Gambling. Let it stay fun. Let it stay, healthy fun.
Howard Riback is a Montréal-based therapist (gambling specialist), law enforcement liaison, IMAQ provincial mediator, and addiction guru. He is known by many as The Cleaner. If it needs fixing, Howard’s your guy. Call 514-659-5621 or email howard@theribackgroup.com
— Howard Riback
