Howard Riback: Gambling May Breed Depression

Mental health is on everyone’s mind these days. As we slowly come out of the Covid 19 debacle, we are as a society trying desperately to revisit the basics. Mental health is an all encompassing term that we can not ignore.
Depression is a global public health (mental health) concern for us all.
Gambling for some, 4%-5% of us, is a very real problem.
Depression and gambling go hand in hand like peanut butter and jelly. As sad as it may be, and it certainly is, excessive losses and financial ruin resulting from gambling is real and terribly destructive.
The Webster Dictionary describes depression as the loss of interest in something and a general malaise of hopelessness. Lose money you do not have nor can afford-and you’re on your way to a depressed state.
Money problems, financial hurt and anxiety from gambling and losing is real. Unfortunately the losses and depression does not end until the gambling ends as well.
Not many of us enjoy looking at the alarm clock next to our bed and seeing 6:00 am in bright lights, but it’s time to get up and work, to make money and spend money, but not to lose money!
(A budgeted amount, an affordable amount to lose, is ok)
Unless you were an heir to the Steve Jobs estate, dating either Bill or Melinda Gates, or are part of Elon Musk’s inner circle-work we must.
Disposable income is limited. Money to lose to gambling should be limited, as well. No, seriously!
As I have written, as I have lectured, as I have yelled and proclaimed, financial losses due to gambling segues to depression easy and seamlessly, and quickly. Too quickly.
Yes-most people know when to quit and yell STOP, but far too many, don’t.
Willpower? Intelligence? No, excessive gambling is an illness, a sickness.
Yes, for the majority, gambling is a simple, fun and exciting pastime. A harmless way of spending a few dollars in a few hours. Entertainment at its best. That’s what it is SUPPOSED to be.
Gambling, when money is being chased, brings on depression that brings on a myriad of other problems. New problems.
Dark thoughts. Ugly thoughts.
Let gambling be a game. A form of entertainment.
Depression makes the body physically change. Psychological changes. Personality changes and mood swings.
Depression is an obvious segue for a troubled gambler.
Gambling is supposed to be a game.
Please know when to stop.
Please.
Howard Riback is a Montréal-based therapist (gambling specialist), law enforcement liaison, IMAQ provincial mediator, and addiction guru. He is known by many as The Cleaner. If it needs fixing, Howard’s your guy. Call 514-659-5621 or email howard@theribackgroup.com
— HPRiback
— AB
