I want to gamble. I shouldn’t gamble. It’s fun to gamble. It’s dangerous to gamble.
If I gamble, there WILL be lying, cheating, and a host of characteristics in me that’ll change me as a person, but…..
Gambling addiction. There’s a lot to know.
A gambling addiction is usually a progressive addiction that can have many negative psychological, physical, and societal repercussions. It is classed as an impulse-control disorder. A “gambling disorder” is included in the American Psychiatric Association
(APA) Diagnostic and Statistical Manual(DSM-5)
Problem gambling is harmful to psychological and physical health. People who live with this addiction may experience depression, distress, intestinal disorders, and other anxiety related problems. As with other addictions, the consequences of gambling can lead to feelings of despondency and helplessness. In some cases this can lead to relationship break ups, and the dissolving of a family unit.
As a result of all this, it is in itself subject to harmful consequences. Gambling addiction has become a significant public health concern in many countries, including right here in Canada
Gambling in itself is not necessarily a financial problem, but an emotional problem that has financial consequences. There IS a difference. Every gambler has different ways to interact with their family and friends. Many may miss important events in the family or they might miss work entirely. Anyone who is concerned about their gambling, usually means they DO have a problem. There are a host of diagnoses which may include one or more of the following:
1. The need to gamble with increasing amounts of money to feel excitement and receive a higher high.
2. Restlessness or irritability when trying to stop gambling, akin to a cigarette smoker trying to stop smoking.
3. Repeatedly trying with unsuccessful attempts to stop, control, or reduce one’s gambling.
4. Thinking often about gambling and making plans to gamble.
5. Gambling when feeling distressed.
6. Returning to gamble again after losing large amounts of money in a way to chase the losses.
7. Lying to loved ones to conceal gambling activities.
8. Experiencing relationship or work problems due to gambling.
9. Depending on others for money to spend on gambling, i.e. borrowing from friends, borrowing from family, using credit cards, etc.
Many studies have taken place over the years to see who might become a gambling addict or problem gambler, with results showing it is almost impossible to describe or predict who on the spectrum will get hit with the gambling bug.
It is often said that gamblers are considered to be responsible and dependable people for the most part, however many factors can lead to a change in personality and behaviour. Retirement, traumatic circumstances, job-related problems or stress, financial troubles, home environment, divorce, emotional upheaval such as depression or anxiety, loneliness, the omni presence of other addictions, commonly known as “cross addictions”, etc.
Very often, for someone with a gambling addiction, the feeling of gambling is equivalent to taking a drug or having a drink to fill the appetite of the said addiction, lunging to get the “immediate fix”. A gamblers behaviour changes his or hers mood and state of mind. The person becomes used to this feeling as they keep repeating the behaviour attempting to achieve that same affect.
The vicious circle develops and an increase craving for the activity repeats itself. All the same while, the ability to resist…. drops. As the craving grows in intensity and frequency the ability to control the urge to gamble is weakened ever still.
The addiction has now come full circle with psychological, personal, physical, social and professional impact as the person changes.
If any of the above sounds familiar to you, a family member or friend, the urgency for getting help is obvious and much needed.
Please !
Howard Riback is a Montréal-based therapist (gambling specialist), law enforcement liaison, IMAQ provincial mediator, and addiction guru. He is known by many as The Cleaner. If it needs fixing, Howard’s your guy. Call 514-659-5621 or email howard@theribackgroup.com
— Howard P. Riback
— AB
