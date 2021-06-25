Howard Riback: Gambling, family matters

Gambling and family go together like aircraft and bad weather. Like a migraine and jackhammer, gambling and family DO NOT GO TOGETHER. Not when the gambler is a budding addict or already in full bloom.
Gambling, like many and most addictions, break up families like Republicans and Democrats broke up our southern neighbours — scars still visible. A country divided.
Families divided.
The cheating, the lying, the storytelling, the he-said-she-said scenarios. The sneaking , the excuses, the blaming. Problem gambling turns good people into emotionless and unapologetic zombies, empty souls and hollowed eyes that beg family to understand, that all will be fine.
Family members who are problematic gamblers starve people of normalcy and rob the gambling addict of clarity. When thoughts turn to queens and kings at the casino, instead of your prince and princess at home, there’s a definite problem.
The hype, the planning, the dreams, the lying …. all ingredients for a failed family union. Hence, a family divided (much like other addictions).
Gambling and Family. A Jack, a Queen, and a King. They’re a family, much closer knitted as a family when “suited.” The gambler? What about his/ her family? They were at one time, well and perfectly suited. But what happened?
Irrational choices, ridiculous thoughts, lame excuses, bogus stories, lies and never ending anecdotes that are fabricated as the words spew from the gamblers mouth. The lies and stories fabricated by the minute.
They say (whomever “they are”) that one gambling addict affects 8-12 people caught in the fictional lives of the gambler. That’s 10 + 1 (the gambler) people pushed, dragged and taken down the endless rabbit hole of their loved ones addiction. That’s a lot to clean up. Family and friends MUST keep a keen eye out for what could be a disaster in the making (like someone being radicalized…) .. it’s that scary and potentially deadly. It absolutely is, can be, and is.
Family members often focus on the family member with the gambling problem and often ignore themselves and the other family members. Family violence, family finances, family “good times” are far too often just some….. of the collateral damage.
Children are forgotten. One spouse to the other grandparents sometimes living under the same roof …. All the closeness that kept the family unit together and seamless… begins to invisibly unravel , all at the doing of one addict. Family IS the obvious collateral damage , and it must be stopped.
It’s human nature to help. That’s what families do. Unfortunately, the gambler withdraws, his lying and “make believe world” becomes more realistic to him, further from reality in truth.
Canadian statistics show that anywhere from 3-6% of all gamblers are PROBLEM gamblers…. a number that is mathematically, with 38 million Canadians living here in our home and native land….is a number that is daunting, and unacceptable.
Please. Please don’t gamble with a family member. Seek professional help.
It’s THAT important.
Howard Riback is a Montréal-based therapist (gambling specialist), law enforcement liaison, IMAQ provincial mediator, and addiction guru. He is known by many as The Cleaner. If it needs fixing, Howard’s your guy. Call 514-659-5621 or email howard@theribackgroup.com
— By Howard P. Riback
— AB
