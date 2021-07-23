Howard Riback: Gambling education? Why not?

History, geography, mathematics, health sciences and phys ed. School breeds education and education breeds learning. Young people must be prepared as they head out and face the world. Preparing “young people“ (10-24 year olds), a combination of adolescents and youths,(W.H.O., 2018) about to face a world with all the good and bad that life will throw their way (gambling included) the responsibilities that come with the territory, the dangers and foibles, the fun and excitement, the winning and losing.
We have home economics, shop and sex education available to young students. All subjects to ready our young folks for the REAL world. Gambling in 2021 is so out there. Casinos, racetracks, lottery tickets, sports betting and online gaming. It is, without a doubt, everywhere.
From personal experience, from my practice to just watching the news, listening to people, more disaster and wrecked homes and ruined marriages, bankruptcies and financial ruin come from gambling addicts than from those that don’t know the capital of Norway (Oslo).
Don’t get me wrong, please. No one loves watching Jeopardy! or playing Trivial Pursuit more than I, but many subjects we’ve all studied in school seldom affect our day to day lives.
I don’t remember the last time I needed to draw an isosceles triangle. (It’s a triangle with at least 2 sides of equal length). What I’m getting at, is this — the real world includes honing life skills we all but a few face daily.
Dating, holding onto a solid marriage and household budgeting, drinking respectfully and responsibly, lessons in good parenting, the list is long and seemingly endless. Learning how to gamble responsibly is a biggy!! There must be a reason why the gaming industry is a mammoth business? Like most things in life that are fun and recreational, gambling in moderation, is consideration and simply makes good sense.
It would be wonderful if kids learned about gambling in high school. Educated students would fair so much better in the real world.
You can bet on it.
Howard Riback is a Montréal-based therapist (gambling specialist), law enforcement liaison, IMAQ provincial mediator, and addiction guru. He is known by many as The Cleaner. If it needs fixing, Howard’s your guy. Call 514-659-5621 or email howard@theribackgroup.com
— By Howard P. Riback
