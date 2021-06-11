Howard P. Riback: Online Gambling — How to lose your shirt while wearing your pyjamas

Bill Gates, thank you! Steve Jobs, thank you! Paul Allen, thank you! Thank you all for putting communication devices in our purses, our briefcases, on our desks and in our pockets. Life certainly has changed.
Your brilliant minds took us from the 1980s and ’90s and catapulted us far beyond our wildest imagination and dreams. We’ve leapt the equivalent of centuries — technologically speaking. Nearly every corner of the planet has changed because of computers. Nearly every industry on the planet has changed because of computers. The world has had a computerized facelift. But with every facelift comes risks.
The gaming industry — sounding sexier than the gambling industry — was not spared nor forgotten. The pandemic? We’ll get through it. Isolation for many? Therapists were kept busy. Retail closed up? Amazon thrived. No restaurants? Uber Eats has an app.
Casinos closed? No. No No .... They never closed.
THEY NEVER CLOSED!!!!
If you have a cell phone, a tablet, a laptop, an iPad, you’re connected and you instantly have a casino at your fingertips. A credit card, debit card, an account number — press a few buttons and you’re instantly inside a land of bright lights, deception, appealing colorful graphics as well as friendly sounding bells and whistles. All you’re missing is the stale smell of a casino that’s indescribable.
Not good. Unhealthy. Expensive Mind numbing ..... silent , invisible and addictively dangerous. This is NOT what personal devices were intended to do.
Men, women, adolescents of either sex, the educated, the uneducated, the wealthy, the poor, black, white, purple or blue. Online gaming rapes you financially. It strips you of your supposed common sense. It allows you to gamble in the heart of the evening hours when the only noises normally heard are snoring and the odd refrigerator motor that’s about to conk out! NOT the sounds of a virtual casino withdrawing money from your bank account while your partner thinks you’re having an exceptionally long pee, or you’re making a 3 am sandwich.
Online gaming is a dangerous tool that is way too easy for us to have readily available.
Booze in the cabinet. I get it! Fast cars in the driveway. I understand. Weed sitting in a bag on the nightstand. New world / old world. But having a casino on your device that can literally bankrupt you, literally ruin you and your famillia forever, kill the kids’ chances of university after non-stop saving, family vacations, new cars, the list is obviously endless.
Gambling, online casinos… they’re not going anywhere. If anything, there are thousands and thousands more gambling sites popping up daily, weekly and monthly.
Like humans having to adapt to wildlife as their territory expands, we have to live with all these potentially dangerous sites, as they expand. Radio advertising, television advertising, print media, social media .... you can find online gambling casinos in seconds.
As a gambling therapist I have seen families ruined by online gambling.
Moderation is consideration. Please be careful. Play with money you can lose.
Better yet, go back to sleep!
Howard Riback is a Montréal-based therapist (gambling specialist), law enforcement liaison, IMAQ provincial mediator, and addiction guru. He is known by many as The Cleaner. If it needs fixing, Howard’s your guy. Call 514-659-5621 or email howard@theribackgroup.com
— By Howard P. Riback
— AB
