How to find out if the Canada Revenue Agency is really calling

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow late. Low 21F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow late. Low 21F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.