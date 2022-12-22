How to find out if the Canada Revenue Agency is really calling

The holidays are approaching and scammers looking to trick you into handing over money or personal information prey on the increased financial pressures that many people face this time of year. Some of these scammers pretend to be calling on behalf of the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) so it's important to be aware of how and when a legitimate representative will call and how to differentiate them from a scammer.
A legitimate CRA employee will identify themselves, providing you with their name and phone number to call them back, if needed. If you're suspicious, before providing any information over the phone, tell the caller you would like to first verify their identity and then do these two things: Request and make a note of their name, phone number and office location; end the call and then check that the information provided was legitimate by contacting the CRA. Once satisfied, you can call the CRA employee back to discuss the reason for their call.
Note that the CRA’s individual tax, benefits, and business enquiries lines offer an automated callback service. When wait times reach a certain threshold, you have the option for a callback, rather than waiting on hold. If you opt for a callback, you will be given a randomized four-digit confirmation number that will be repeated back to you by the call centre agent at the time of the callback.
There are in fact many red flags that suggest a caller is a scammer. For example,
they don’t provide their name and office location; they pressure you to act now, use aggressive language, or issue threats of arrest; they ask you to pay with prepaid credit cards, gift cards, or some other unusual form of payment; they asks for information you would not enter on your return or that is not related to money you owe the CRA, for example, a credit card number; or the caller recommends that you apply for benefits.
Do not provide information to callers offering to apply for benefits on your behalf! You can apply for benefits directly on Government of Canada websites or by phone. For more tips and helpful information, visit the Be Scam Smart page.
The CRA may legitimately contact you is if they are reviewing your income tax and benefit return, like your GST/HST, T4, or T5 information. You may receive a letter or a phone call telling you that the CRA is reviewing your return. If your correspondence preference is set to electronic mail, you will receive an email telling you that your letter is available in My Account.
Scammers are also trying to trick people into clicking links by sending fraudulent emails and text messages. To know what to expect when the CRA contacts you, what they may or will not ask for, as well as examples of recent CRA-related scams, visit the Scam prevention at the CRA page.
In most cases when the CRA is reviewing a return, it is a routine check. Replying and sending all of the information requested as soon as possible will help the review of your file go quickly and easily.
You should report a scam if you have been the victim of fraud or if a scammer has tricked you into giving personal or financial information.
To report a scam, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre page, follow the instructions on our Be Scam Smart page, or call 1-888-495-8501. If you think you may be the victim of fraud or you unknowingly provided personal or financial information, contact your local police service, your financial institution, and/or credit reporting agencies. And contact the CRA if you think your CRA user ID or password has been compromised; want to disable online access to the CRA's sign-in services; or want to enable online access to CRA sign-in services after it has been disabled.
— Canada Revenue Agency
— A. Bonaparte
