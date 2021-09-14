Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 23°C. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 19°C. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.