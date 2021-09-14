When multiple injuries started to limit Dollard-des-Ormeaux resident Sylvia Smith’s active lifestyle, she and her two daughters discovered a unique way to keep themselves busy. “With all of the pain she was experiencing, it diminished my mother’s mobility,” explained her daughter, Ethel Smith.
Sylvia, 88, tried knitting and wasn’t too keen on it, and then one day they started to discuss the family recipe for applesauce that had garnered so many compliments in the last year.
“Throughout the pandemic, since we weren’t going out, we would have people over on occasion and they would sit on the deck and I would serve some of the homemade applesauce,” Ethel explained. “Guests would ask for doggy bags, and then my brother-in-law tasted it and said, ‘It is more delicious than delicious,’ and I thought, ‘Maybe my mother can get into that.’”
The name Heavenlyapplesauce was born from the gracious accolade, and because Sylvia could sit comfortably and peel the apples, she got to work, first making applesauce for friends, and then friends of friends. Before long, a Facebook page (www.facebook.com/heavenlyapplesauce/) was created, and now, Sylvia starts every day bright and early peeling apples by hand. It could be 25 a day or as many as 75 apples a day.
“It was a very good solution for my mother to be able to do something that was sitting down,” Ethel said. “She peels every apple by hand, and it gives my mother a great sense of purpose.”
Today, their client base stands at around 250. While word of mouth has certainly helped boost sales, so has Sylvia’s obvious sales-savvy. “My mother is the greatest salesman of all,” Ethel said with a laugh.
“If I see a woman on the swings at the park, I will go on the swings and try and sell there,” said Sylvia. “I don’t stop because I want it to succeed. Everything is work but I try and enjoy it. And there’s no pressure because I don’t let it get to me. Plus, I do yoga.”
They sell both sweetened and unsweetened applesauce and jars come in a variety of sizes. The mixture can come with or without cinnamon too. They also offer free delivery, and Sylvia often goes on the drives to drop off their orders to clients.
“People hear about us and call me up to see how they can get their parents involved in something like this,” Ethel said. “My mother gets up every day at 7 a.m. and has purpose. This has been an extremely good remedy and help to my mother’s recovery, both mentally and physically.”
And, Sylvia added, “An apple a day keeps the doctor away.”
