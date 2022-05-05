Hope Blooms: May is Missing Children’s Month

The Missing Children’s Network recently launched Missing Children’s Month with this year’s theme being Hope Blooms. May is dedicated to encouraging everyone concerned with the well-being of children to make child safety a priority in our country. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of continuing our efforts to reunite missing children with their families.
Last year, according to the RCMP’s 2021 Annual Report, law enforcement in Quebec registered 3,456 cases of missing children. Once again, this represents a slight decrease compared to 3,831 cases in the previous year and can be attributed in part to the sanitary restrictions imposed by the government in response to the on-going pandemic. While the news is certainly encouraging, we can all agree that one missing child is already one too many.
Following are some of the key highlights of the Annual Report:
- 59% of all cases involved females;
- 72% were runaways of which 59% were females;
- 67% of missing children were found within 24 hours, while 92% were located within a week;
- 6 AMBER Alerts were triggered in the province.
Throughout the month of May, the Missing Children’s Network will pay tribute to missing children by highlighting one long-term unresolved case, per day, on its social media platforms.
“By posting and circulating these cases on social media, our hope is to generate new information that will provide searching families with the gift of closure,” stated Pina Arcamone, Director General of the Missing Children’s Network, who added. “As well, weekly safety tips will be posted, and followers will be invited to share these important messages aimed at preventing child victimization.”
The organization will also host two webinars for youth-serving professionals on the prevention of runaways and sexual exploitation of minors. The month will conclude with the publication of the organization’s annual poster featuring 12 unresolved missing children’s cases.
In 1986, the Solicitor General of Canada declared May 25 to be National Missing Children’s Day in Canada. Today, this annual awareness day is international in scope with over 50 countries pausing on May 25 to honour its missing children and salute the courage and resilience of families living every parent’s worst nightmare.
— Missing Children’s Network
— https://www.missingchildrensnetwork.ngo/
— AB
