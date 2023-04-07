Hockey moms play all positions

Jennifer Cox
FYi
The alarm goes off at 6:45 a.m. Everything is ready to go. My clothes are laid out next to my son’s black underclothes he wears with his equipment, the coffee machine is preloaded with caffeine fuel and next to it is his poised water bottle, a peanut butter sandwich and apple are already made and packed up in Tupperware. As I look around the living room, each piece of padding is laid out, ready to put on. We’re out the door in 20 minutes. As we drive in the twilight fog of a nearing snowstorm, our GPS guides us onto the highway to the arena that’s a half hour away.
It’s hockey season: seven months of juggling schedules, meal prepping, doing homework in the car and the stands of an arena, and washing jerseys. I love it all. The early mornings, the late weeknights, it’s worth every yawn and every forgotten grocery list item because, after all, it’s hockey. And when it recently wrapped up, I could feel the tug at my heartstrings knowing how much I’d miss it.
This hockey mom isn’t alone. Across every city, every province, there are hockey moms. Some of us coach, others volunteer to be team moms and organize the fun stuff (snacks for tournaments, team dinners, end-of-season parties), or we sit on governing boards for our associations (heck – some even run their own organizations). And it’s not just hockey moms – there’s the baseball moms and soccer moms and dance moms too. We all work hard to juggle it all: homelife, work life, and sports life.
Ariel Davidson is from Côte Saint-Luc and has three kids, 15- and 11-year-old girls and an 8-year-old boy with autism. “When he was seven, I was trying to get him included at school and I figured, since the other kids were interested in hockey we’d start hockey, and he’d be included,” she explained. “I called around and the minor league wouldn’t take him, plus I didn’t think it was the right place for him, so I ended up getting in touch with Sun Youth in Pierrefonds.”
Her son learned to skate in three weeks and was holding a stick in four weeks. “The guy running it saw us doing this long haul every week and couldn’t believe there was nothing like this in the city.”
So, Davidson reached out to another hockey mom, Linda Matteo, to see if she wanted to help run a new organization. “We started an affordable inclusive hockey program called Avalanche Kidz that welcomed all players: immigrants, refugees, kids with special needs, children from lower-income families, and more.” They made the program accessible as well as affordable. “It was really for the kids who wouldn’t otherwise have a chance to learn how to play. It’s developmental hockey and wasn’t meant to be competitive so they only play games amongst themselves, and they learn how to play in a fun, low-stress way.” There were 65 kids this season and they anticipate more than 80 for next season.
While Davidson is running the hockey organization and is busy being a mom, she is also pursuing a double degree in criminology and policing with a goal to work with Youth Protection. She said it’s been challenging keeping everything going. “It’s really hard and unfortunately my kids are getting the brunt of it – they don’t get a lot of good meals and there are lots of dinners of cereal and milk and noodles and sauce,” she admitted. “It’s difficult, but that’s what’s the summer is for: getting back on track.”
Matteo agreed that is a lot of jugging during the hockey season. The Saint-Laurent mom has two kids (three years old and 18 months) and plays hockey herself, plus she helps run a construction business and the Avalanche Kids program. She said that since she was young and started playing the sport at age 5, hockey moms and even female representation in the league have started to increase. “As we move forward, I think we’re being represented a bit better, and we’ve come a really long way. There are more female coaches. And as time goes on, women are coming more and more to the forefront of the organization.”
She said moms are a huge asset to the league: not only are 80 per cent of the parents in the stands moms, but they bring a certain maternal instinct to the sport. “When you’re playing on a hockey team, it’s not just about your child but everyone becomes your child. Moms bring their warmth, kindness, and generosity, and I think we need that more. It’s heartwarming to have moms there.”
The arena also becomes a home away from home for many sports moms and a chance to disconnect from busy family life. “When I go out and coach, it’s mom time,” Matteo said. “Even though I’m going out on the ice with 50-60 kids, it’s a vacation from home. It feels good. And when I play hockey at night, it feels right. We were people before being moms, and you shouldn’t get lost in that. You’re still a person.”
In the end, it’s all about having a true love for the sport of hockey. “It was a dream for me when I was kid,” said Laval’s Raffaella Tropea, who has two sons in hockey (ages four and seven), the older one being in elite hockey. She also helps organize their league.
“My dad put me in hockey when I was eight years old and I was the first girl in hockey in The Laurentians, and it was tough back then,” she said. “It wasn’t easy. Later in life when I had my boy, I put him in a program at 3 1/2 and he started loving it. I saw the interest my son had like I did. It keeps him off tablets and phones, and he doesn’t touch YouTube because we’re so busy with hockey and his education. I’m passionate about the sport and I love helping kids. It’s a cutthroat sport, it’s expensive, and you have to love the game for the game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.