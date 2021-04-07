As of March 29, high school students were told they were going back to in-person school full-time after taking part in a “hybrid” system where part of their schooling was taking place online from home. All high school students were ordered to return to in-class school as of last Monday, and many parents weren’t happy about it.
“I’m disgusted and totally appalled about it,” said Sheryl Goldstein, a resident of Westmount who has two daughters, one of whom is in Sec. 5 at a high school in Côte-des-Neiges. Her daughter’s grade alone, she said, has close to 400 kids. “I think the schools aren’t equipped to handle that many kids in a safe way without proper ventilation and social distancing in the hallways. I pick her up and watch, and the kids just aren’t social distancing at all.”
It has also become worrisome to school staff, Goldstein added. “I think the teachers are very concerned. They have to keep all the kids from their class safe in their own classroom, and if there’s a positive case the whole class is sent home for two weeks. It’s putting a lot of people at risk.”
High schools are now operating at full capacity, and students are still required to wear masks at all times. Marie-France Miron is a Pointe-Claire mother of a 16-year-old son who attends high school in DDO, and she is unsure of how she feels about the government’s decision to have older kids returning to full-time in-school learning.
“I’m conflicted,” she said. “Doing virtual school is affecting my son’s grades because he’s not motivated at home. It’s very difficult to be motivated all day long when you’re alone in your room. He prefers to be in school. But, safety-wise, the classes are full size, there’s no distancing, plus they’re allowed to eat and drink so the masks come off. He’s happier in school but I’m stressed.”
Miron’s school was also one of those affected by the recent mask recall in which masks distributed by the Lester B. Pearson School Board were recalled because of “a potential for early lung toxicity.”
Goldstein said she’s off-put by the nature in which the students were sent back to high school. She doesn’t like the fact that there were no options and resuming in-class learning was forced.
“Re-entry into school was not an option. I asked and I was told no, if I did not send her back it would count as an absence and she would not be allowed to do online learning, and I don’t find that fair,” Goldstein said. “You put everyone in this hybrid scenario and then we’re supposed to flip right back? I just don’t think it’s very well-thought out.”
There’s one thing both these mothers agree on: there should be, at the very least, a virtual school option. That way, parents who wanted to keep their high schoolers home could have, and those who benefitted more from returning to school would be able to do so with less students.
“I understand that there are kids who have to go to school. Maybe they don’t have anyone to supervise them, or they don’t have the tools or Wi-Fi required for at-home school,” Miron said. “Some kids need to have breakfast at school because it’s a family with financial issues. So, my suggestion would have been to have in-person classes for whoever has to be in school, and then a live-stream of the class for those who wanted to work from home. That way, there’s no doubling up on resources and everyone has a choice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.