Giant Bicycles are recognized all over as being the world’s largest bicycle designer and manufacturer, and two months ago, Giant West Island opened its doors in the Sources Mega Centre shopping complex in Pointe-Claire.
It’s a family-owned business stemming from decades of knowledge in bicycles and bicycle maintenance. Co-owner Angelique Wasungu’s father already has two successful stores in Granby and was excited at the prospect of opening a location closer to the city.
Wasungu, with her boyfriend Alex who is also a mechanic, run their busy West Island locale and, along with an experienced and knowledgeable team, provide a complete turnkey service for cyclists.
“We found that there was a real need in this area for a bike store like this,” said Wasungu. “My boyfriend and I both had knowledge of the industry and business, as we each worked six years in the Granby stores, and business here has been going really well.”
Giant West Island is a one-stop shop, from those who want to buy their first bike to those who are experienced riders and want a second, third, or even specialized bike. Not only do they sell a wide range of Giant brand bikes, from children’s models to those for novices, pros, and every rider in between, but they also have a repair shop conveniently located on the premises. That way, they are able to serve their clientele in the best way possible by providing customer service as well as restoration and refurbishing of bikes.
“It’s really not like purchasing a bike from a big box store, where it can be difficult to understand everything from the warranties to the different parts. Everyone who works at our store has specific expertise in those areas and love what they do,” she explained. “We can sell you a great bike and we help you maintain it afterward too. And we can service all brands, not just Giant bikes.”
Giant has been a trusted name in cycling for decades thanks to their high standards. “Giant bikes are just awesome,” said Wasungu. “Their quality is amazing. And because they are such a big, international brand and manufacture such a wide variety of bikes, the prices are really competitive. That is probably the main draw of Giant bikes: they have bikes starting from the smallest ones for littler kids to those that cost as much as $20,000. And they have all the ranges of bikes — mountain bikes, electric bikes, and more, all of which are under the Giant umbrella. And we sell those here.”
Giant West Island is located at 48E Brunswick Blvd. in Pointe-Claire. For more information, visit www.giantwestisland.com/ca, call 438-805-2100, or email info@giantwestisland.com. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
