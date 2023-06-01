Whether you attend on a weekday or choose to enjoy it on a weekend, there are special themed days taking place daily at the Ecomuseum Zoo in Sainte- Anne-de-Bellevue. From learning about specific species of animals to lessons about animalwell-being, the Ecomuseum continues its mandate to rescue and protect indigenous species as well as involve the community in learning about caring for these animals. Considered the only outdoor zoo on the Island of Montreal, the Ecomuseum is committed to the wellbeing of Quebec wildlife, both for the animals in their care and those that are endangered in the wild. The conservation of wildlife in their natural habitats is one of the cornerstones of the Ecomuseum’s mission.
Every year, zoo biologists participate in and carry out scientific research, species surveys and monitoring. And their specialists spearhead conservation projects for reptiles, amphibians, birds, insects, and even Quebec flora. “This summer our theme is Urban Wildlife. We want people to understand more about the animals around them,” explained Sarah Prince-Robin, director of communications at the Ecomuseum Zoo. “We will be giving educational presentations about specific animals like Coyotes, the Common Raven, Raccoons, Red Foxes, and either a bird of prey or a reptile. The wellbeing of the animals is always a priority, but we want people to learn everything about this animal, including what you should do if you encounter them.” There is also an interactive educational pod, a small cabin with naturalist guides and artifacts. It is open all summer long and visitors will get to do some handson things, like touching the shells of turtles as well as the skeletons and bones of animals, useful for education purpose. There are daily activities too during weekends. “Something we have that’s funny and that kids seem to love is skulls and (fake) poop, and one of the games is that they have to find which ones belong to each animal,” Prince-Robin explained. “They get to learn so much about the animals, including what they eat.” This summer for the first time, the facility will offer guided group tours to the public. “We usually do guided tours for schools and private groups, and over the summer we’re launching weekend guided tours,” Prince-Robin said. “We’ll have one in the morning and one in the afternoon, one in English and one in French. The tours are made up of small groups led by a naturalist guide, and they are 45 minutes long. We recommend to book online in advance.” In addition to the tours, there are always three to six guides to answer questions and offer additional info onsite daily.
On Sundays this summer, the Ecomuseum Zoo will have themes revolving around the subtropics of urban wildlife. “A documentary will be broadcast with popcorn, and we’ll be explaining about animals, plants, and gardening,” she said, adding. “Last year at the zoo we launched our first garden, and we’ve been using the vegetables for the animals. There will be lots of different activities and something going on every weekend at the zoo.” The Ecomuseum Zoo is accredited by Canada’s Accredited Zoos and Aquariums (CAZA), a private charitable organization representing the country’s leading zoological parks and aquariums. CAZA is committed to the advancement of accredited zoos and aquariums as humane agencies of animal welfare, conservation, science, and education.
For more information on the Ecomuseum Zoo, visit their website at zooecomuseum.ca or call 514-405-6191
