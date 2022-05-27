Friday means it’s food truck day at the Olympic Stadium

Les Premiers Vendredis, also known as First Fridays, — also unofficially known as the Friday night food truck festival on the Esplanade of the Olympic Park — is back in action this summer as of Friday, June 3 from 4 to 11 p.m.
Presented by Skip the Dishes, the plethora of food counters and kiosks will be accompanied this year with a new concept, The Cultural Street, an area det aside for the culinary theme of the month. On June 3, Mexico is in the spotlight, featuring Andros El Tacos, Arriba burrito, Calaveras,, Lili and Gordo, Mad Mexican, MASA, Mi Corazon, and Restaurant Ariz5.
Guests of honor for the first themed event is Maria Chavez and Hector Veladiz, owners of Restaurant Maria Bonita, a long-established, upscale Mexican restaurant located on St Laurent Blvd. north of St. Joseph.
Music will be provided by DJs Figure8 and his special guests GabWan, John Truth, Dr Stein, Papish, Yuyu, as well as Jay Sea and DJ Savaney.
Bring your appetites because more than 40 restaurateurs will be presenting their specialties, including Dburger Mobile, Pigeon Café, Le Shake Shop, Boom Js cuisine, Les Papi Churros, Jerry, Zynzel's, Les jus de BIBI, Explosion, Le Chamalo, Déso Burger, Lobster box, Armandos BBQ, Camion Gelato, Crémy, Sombrero Pizza, Paella Marisol, Queues de Castor, Le Chef Sanglier, Di Lallo Burger, Mignon Nougat & Churros, Lobster Blue, La Delmobile, Maquis Yasolo, OLAOLA, Mr Puffs, La Queue du Diable, La Cabane à Chichis, Camion Gelato, Ti Joe BBQ , Montreal Churros , Mateina Yerba Mate, Mobile Nanny Canteen, and Cuisine Libre.
Admission to the site is free. Access by Pierre de Coubertin Ave., PIE IX station or by parking P4. Pets are not allowed and wearing a mask is mandatory when moving or in line.
There is room for more than 3,000 people and a lot more happening so for more information, visit https://www.lespremiersvendredis.ca/ or follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/1ersVendredisMtl
