Free legal advice available from the Young Bar of Montreal April 24, 25

In order to answer legal questions from the Quebec population, the Young Bar of Montreal's (YBM) Legal Helpline is back for the 36th edition. On April 24 and 25, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., volunteer lawyers will answer citizens' questions by phone and provide free legal advice as well as information on the various methods of dispute prevention and resolution processes available to them by calling 1-844-779-6232.
The YBM offers this free service in partnership with the Barreau du Québec and the CAIJ.
Whether through conciliation or mediation, participatory justice is a good way to resolve several issues. These solutions also contribute to reducing backlogs in the legal system.
“A creative and participatory solution may be the best avenue to resolve a conflict, depending on the situation,” stated Mtre Mylène Lemieux, President of the YBM. “Lawyers are business partners that can support and guide a person towards solutions that are tailored to their case. In an act to show solidarity, volunteers will therefore be available to provide information on the various methods of dispute prevention and resolution processes in addition to answering legal questions.”
As the initiator of the project, the YBM offers this service twice a year as of 2018 with the support of more than a hundred volunteer lawyers from across the province, with the collaboration of the Young Bar of Quebec (YBQ) and the Association des Jeunes Barreaux de Région (AJBR). In 2020, more than 3,000 calls from citizens were received due to this initiative. The most frequently asked questions are related to family law, neighbourly relations, consumer goods, labour and management of estates.
“The Barreau du Québec is happy to once again join forces with the YBM's Legal Clinic,” stated the president of the Barreau du Québec, Mtre Paul-Matthieu Grondin. “The Barreau supports participatory justice, which allows people to save time and money and the stress of a potential court appearance. In addition, participatory justice maximizes the chances of the parties obtaining a high degree of satisfaction in the resolution of their dispute.”
Founded in 1898, the YBM consists of 5 000 lawyers with ten years or less of practice in Montréal; making it one of the largest associations of young lawyers in the world, in terms of numbers for one city. For more information: www.ajbm.qc.ca
Young Bar of Montreal Legal Helpline, April 24 and 25, from a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1-844 -779-6232
— Young Bar of Montreal's (YBM)
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.