The Pink Tour is the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation’s most important fundraising activity, the organization said, and it’s back for a fourth edition that began May 17 and will end July 5. The event is open to everyone, regardless of age, region or fitness level, and participants are asked to raise funds and accumulate kilometres for the cause.
Throughout the Pink Tour, those who sign up have the flexibility to accumulate kilometres by doing activities of their choice, where and when they wish.
“You don’t have to be an ultra-marathon runner or an iron man. You can walk your dog every day and that’s considered physical activity,” said Karine Iseult Ippersiel, President and CEO of the Foundation. “You can register and do whichever physical activity suits you. Not everyone can run, jog or bike, especially if they are in treatment for breast cancer, so we have a conversion chart for other activities: for example, doing one hour of yoga is the equivalent of two kilometres, or housework with things like vacuuming is 3.5 kilometres. We’ve brought it down to an accessible level for all to do the Pink Tour.”
Anyone can participate. You can do it solo, rally up your family or friends, or even make it a corporate challenge at work.
“You set a realistic goal that works for you, and every day you work toward your goal and add the kilometres you did during the day to your total,” Ippersiel explained. “We ask that you fundraise an average of $1 per kilometre to cover your goal, and your platform can easily be shared on your social media.”
Ippersiel said the online community on the Foundation’s Facebook page is a great place to meet others who are involved in the cause as well as find inspiration to fundraise.
“Every day there’s someone there who is encouraging others when it comes to their accomplishments,” she said. “Some days it’s hot and you’re not up to it, but there’s always someone on our Facebook page to cheer you up and encourage and congratulate different participants. It’s a fun community that supports each other.”
The money the Foundation raised through the Pink Tour will be directed toward local initiatives that are helping lend support and a helping hand through this difficult time.
“As a Quebec foundation, every dollar that is raised in Quebec stays in Quebec,” Ippersiel said. “We do a lot of research and in the last 26 years we’ve invested $56 million in the province. The Pink Tour will go to direct programs to patients. With COVID we noticed a lot of isolation – people who had to go to treatments alone, and they are immune-suppressive, so they needed to isolate even more. People lost jobs, and it’s not always easy for a single mom or self-employed woman who has a breast cancer diagnosis. Sometimes they have to stop working to get care, which can take 1-2 years and it can be hard to make ends meet, so we do a lot of financial aid.”
So far this year, the Foundation has donated $350,000 to patients in financial aid.
If you’re interested in participating in the Pink Tour to support the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation, you can register online at pinktour.ca, choose your kilometre goal, and start working toward it. The registration fee is $35. Those who raise a minimum of $100 in donations will automatically be eligible to win an Echelon stationary bike with a one-year membership.
