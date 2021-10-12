Read For The Cure is an annual literary event series, which is presented by Penguin Random House Canada, that connects book lovers from across the country with bestselling authors in support of the Environment-Cancer Fund at the Cancer Research Society, an organization that is dedicated to funding research for all types of cancer in order to help prevent, detect, and treat diseases. This will be the 14th edition of Read For The Cure, which will kick off on November 4 and will be held virtually.
The lineup for this nearly month-long event is as follows:
Thursday, November 4: Hosted by CTV’s Mi-Jung Lee and featuring authors Billy-Ray Belcourt (A History of My Brief Body), Linden MacIntyre (The Winter Wives), and Eden Robinson (Return of the Trickster).
Wednesday, November 10: Hosted by former CBC journalist Lucy van Oldenbarneveld and featuring authors Kim Echlin (Speak, Silence), Perdita Felicien (My Mother’s Daughter), and Mary Lawson (A Town Called Solace)
Thursday, November 18: Hosted by Globe and Mail columnist Johanna Schneller and featuring authors Ashley Audrain (The Push), Karma Brown (Recipe for a Perfect Wife), and Joy Fielding (Cul-de-sac).
“I can’t think of anyone who hasn’t been affected by cancer,” said participating author Joy Fielding, who has taken part in the event for several years. “This is a very worthy cause and I’m happy to take part. Whenever they ask me to join, I’m quite pleased to do what I can, even if it’s in a very small way. If I can help the cause, then that’s great.”
Karma Brown agreed and feels particularly passionate about Read For The Cure.
“I’m a cancer survivor myself so I have a personal connection to the cause, and I’m happy to participate in anything that benefits research awareness,” she explained. “I also adore the other authors who are on the panel. It’s so nice to be on a panel with other women authors, and to not do it on your own — it gives you the benefit of having real conversations and learning more about their writings or books. It’s a really nice experience.”
Tickets to each of the November events include the books by the three participating authors and access to an exclusive online panel where the authors will be discussing their work. As ticket prices reflect the total value of the books, supporting the event not only contributes to the cause but also offers value to bibliophiles looking for their next reads.
Read For The Cure was founded in 2007 by four Toronto book club members and, since that time, has grown exponentially as well as raised over $1.7 million for cancer research. For more information or to buy tickets, visit https://www.societederecherchesurlecancer.ca/en/take-action/discover-our-events/signature-events/read-for-the-cure
