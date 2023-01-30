Fourteen-year-old brain cancer survivor giving back with fundraising concert

When Léandre Gaucher from Beaconsfield was 10 years old in late 2018, he was diagnosed with brain cancer and had to endure surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy. Now 14, he is currently in remission. In order to give back to those who helped him throughout the difficult process, he and his family decided to host a charity concert and donate the money they raised to Sarah’s Fund for Cedars, which supports the Hematology-Oncology floor at the Montreal Children’s Hospital.
Their pre-pandemic 2019 concert was a sold-out event that raised $6,000, and this February 11 they will host a second show. Not only will it feature Léandre and his 11-year-old brother, Audrick, playing violin, but also Chloé Dumoulin, a young award-winning pianist; Sébastien and Elliot Tsai, whose mother, Ann Chow, a member of the Montreal Symphony Orchestra, is the Gaucher brothers’ violin teacher; harpist Juliette Duguay-Patenaude; pianist Judy Hung; singer Maria Sankeralli; and soprano Kerry-Anne Kutz, who will sing as well as emcee the event.
“There will be lots of variety. It’s so great having young classical musicians come out who are so talented and who are also helping to raise awareness,” said Léandre’s mother, Anne Schwab. “All the musicians have a connection with Léandre. They have either played with him or knew him during his cancer.”
Playing violin is something Léandre has always done, even when he was going through treatment. It not only brought him comfort, but it was something those around him enjoyed as well. “During that time, he couldn’t do a lot of other things like sports, and violin has always been his thing. It was so good for him to play,” Schwab explained. “He played every day in the hospital. And the classical music community was really great.”
Léandre got to play with the MSO and, while receiving treatment in Boston, Mass., he played with their symphony orchestra as well. “They let him play on stage and go backstage. Music was really important for him during that time and was the only thing he could be good at. A lot of people liked to listen to him at the hospital too. And that’s when we thought, ‘Why don’t we do a show?’ We knew a lot of musicians and decided to make a concert and raise money for the cause. A concert is a nice event and can make everything more positive.”
This year’s concert will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Valois United Church, 70 Belmont Ave. in Pointe-Claire. There will also be raffle tickets for prizes, including tickets to see the MSO. Tickets can be purchase ahead of the event at https://www.cedars.ca/en/how-to-help/events/concert-for-kids-with-cancer-2023 or https://m.bpt.me/event/5657188 or at the door. One-hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated to Sarah’s Fund for Cedars.
