Former Canadian broadcaster Hilary Brown releases memoir

Hilary Brown, a former Canadian broadcaster who had a humble start in Montreal in the late 1960s, has released her first book, a memoir entitled the War Tourist. Available for sale on Amazon and through the Barnes & Noble website, the book offers front row seats to the history-in-the-making experiences she reported on from news-making hotspots like Iran and Saigon.
“My friends, family and late husband were nagging me for years to write a book, and finally my son, who’s a techie, said he was going to record me telling my stories,” she explained in a recent phone interview. “I wanted total control and to be able to edit what I said, so I did it – I wrote the book. It was a lot of fun to do and a great way to connect with old friends and colleagues. I’d ask, ‘Do you remember this or that,’ and I actually found it quite easy to write.” It took Brown 18 months to complete the book, her son designed the cover, and she self-published.
Brown was known for her extensive television work in Canada and the US in the 1970s and 80s. She earned her page in the broadcasting history books as ABC News’ first-ever female correspondent, making her a true trailblazer for many other journalists who followed in her footsteps. She even ended up with a cameo in the Academy Award-winning film The Deerhunter thanks to her now-famous news broadcast from the deck of the USS Hancock where the American military was pushing helicopters into the sea to make room for more Vietnamese refugees.
The memoir not only covers her time working in the media but living in different parts of the world (including Montreal). She lived in The Plateau for several years and recounted, “I was pals with Leonard Cohen in 1967… I remember he came up to my apartment once carrying a guitar and told me that he wanted to be a musician. He started playing and I remember thinking, ‘Leonard: Stick to poetry… you’ll never make it as a musician,” she said laughing. “I lived in Montreal for four years and 1967 really was the golden year for all of us and all the people who came for Expo 67. I had a radio program on the site of Expo, and it was an absolutely wonderful time.”
The book is also about trying to raise a family and following her passion for collecting tribal art. While she has fond memories of her work in the media, she believes journalism is extremely different than it was when she started decades ago. “I wouldn’t last a day now,” she said. “With all the technological advancements and all the things reporters have to do, like posting on Facebook and Instagram and all sorts of platforms… I could never do that. I’ve always been a completely technological peasant. I like reading books, hiking, swimming, and doing other things,” she said with a chuckle.
Brown has always lived by one philosophy: “Never say die,” or “It ain’t over till it’s over.” She explained, “My book is not just about my career as a foreign correspondent. I was a widow after having had a long happy marriage, but then I was living in London and I met an incredibly attractive Canadian businessman, philanthropist, and pilot, and he’s been flying me around the world ever since, and it’s like being a foreign correspondent all over again. The fountain of youth is love. So, that’s my motto. I never give up. You just never ever give up.”
