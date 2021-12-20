Five steadfast rules for shopping Boxing Day sales

Boxing Day can be a great way to take advantage of big discounts and deals following the holiday rush. It can also be the perfect time to finally make that big purchase you’ve wanted to do: a new TV, a kitchen appliance, a gadget, etc.
However, don't go into this type of bargain-hunting on a whim. There are some important shopping rules to take into consideration to ensure that you get the most bang for your buck. So, here are five steadfast rules to try and follow when you are shopping Boxing Day sales.
1. Set a budget
Just because something is "on special" doesn't mean you have to spend money on it right now. Before venturing into malls and big-box stores, or perusing an overflow of products on shelves, make sure that you have a specific budget in mind. There is nothing worse than making a big-ticket purchase and having buyer's remorse later on. If you don’t trust yourself when faced with the temptation of 30, 40 or even 50 per cent off, shop with a friend so they can be your voice of reason.
2. Do your homework
Ahead of the Boxing Day madness, make a list of the things you need as well as the things you want, along with some of your favourite brands. Ensure you know some of the competitor's prices before venturing out. What stores are offering price-matching? What are their return policies? Knowledge is power, especially when you are on the hunt for the best of the best Boxing Day deals.
3. Shop online, but try to shop local
You don't have to crowd into malls and parking lots to take advantage of all the post-holiday sales. Many local retailers have an e-commerce option and will be offering the same deals online so you can do all your shopping from the safety and comfort of home. Plus, some places will also be offering free shipping on your Boxing Day purchases. If you are ordering clothing, make sure you are familiar with the brand and that you know your proper measurements. You can even set up online accounts ahead of Boxing Day to save you the time and hassle on the day of.
4. Collect points
If your credit card offers points with every purchase, use that card on Boxing Day to reap the rewards of your savvy spending. Also make sure you have loyalty cards on-hand, which might allow you to save even more money plus accumulate credits towards your next purchases.
5. Enjoy the experience
While in the past Canadian stores would offer specific door-crasher sales, causing people to line up before openings and crowd around entrances, this year Boxing Day sales will be longer-lasting and will avoid the headache of such immediate deals. Take your time. Avoid impulse purchases. And enjoy taking in all that retail therapy.
