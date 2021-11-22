Finding Joy in Tuscany

Looking for the key to a vibrant, joyful life? Lifestyle pioneer Debbie Travis has found it in the Tuscan hills of Italy, and she shares how to bring all that inspiration home in Joy, a book infused with the warmth and colour of life at the Villa Reniella, the 13th-century farmhouse retreat where she has been welcoming guests from around the world for over a decade.
For 10 years, Travis has watched the guests who come to her Tuscan retreats transform over the course of their week-long stays, until even the most driven and overwhelmed visitors admit to feeling better about themselves when it's time to leave. They take pride in the simple priorities of Tuscan life: the way the village locals, from young to old, take time for each other every day, and they inundate her with questions about how to retain what they've experienced when they get home.
“I started these retreats because I felt good, and you see for others it’s a lifechanging week. You actually physically see people change: their skin looks brighter, they cook meals but look slimmer, and I was intrigued by this,” Travis said from her home in Toronto. “We have a final aperitivo on the last night and people ask, ‘How do I transport this feeling? How do I bottle this?’ We realized Tuscany is a time warp: people live a life that hasn’t changed much in centuries, and it is similar to how our grandparents or great-grandparents lived. When tomatoes are in season, let’s start bottling them. There’s talking over the neighbour’s fence. And it made me realize that maybe we need a little more of the simpler life.”
In Joy, Travis captures the essentials of the Tuscan lifestyle in a series of 10 engaging and practical lessons on everything from how to get a good night's sleep to how to find community and rediscover purpose, to how to eat and drink like an Italian. She draws on the examples of her Tuscan neighbours, whose fabled longevity springs from the wisdom she captures in her lessons, and the expertise of her long-time friend and colleague, nutritional therapist Jacky Brown.
“I don’t have the authority to teach the science behind this, but there is a science and that’s where Jacky comes in,” Travis said. “We produce hormones while we’re laughing and chatting and not worrying about other things, and there’s a science behind it. People need to understand why there’s a reason for this. We need to get that vitality back in our lives, and it’s really not that hard to do.”
Whether you want to hit the reset button, start a new passion project, regain your confidence, turn a page in your relationship, make changes to your work life or your community, or you simply need a reboot, the lessons in Travis’ new book will help guide you to a life filled with joy.
Joy is published through Random House Canada and is available at all major bookstores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.