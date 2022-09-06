Finding a diamond in the rough: When downsizing, artwork and collectibles could hold monetary value

Downsizing is never an easy process. It involves going through all your belongings from over the years, organizing them, and deciding what’s worth keeping and what you should get rid of. In the process of downsizing, people often find themselves with artwork and other collectibles or memorabilia that appraisers such as Katherine Meredith, a Canadian art specialist with auction house Cowley Abbott, can help identify and evaluate. That way, you’ll know what can be kept, disposed of, or even sold.
The first step is to see if you can identify the artist by way of a signature or a label on the back of the piece. “It’s always best if something like a painting is signed,” she said. You also need to know the medium (for example, oil on canvas), and the condition is also very important. “If there’s cracking, or if it’s on paper and the paper is really rippled or stained, that would affect the value.”
The size can impact what it’s worth as well. Typically, a larger oil painting carries a higher price tag than a smaller one. But, at a certain point, Meredith said the size maxes out. “If you have a painting that is enormous and can only fit in a loft or office building, that starts to hurt the value.”
Once you have these main details on the artwork, appraisers like Meredith can consult databases for past sale prices and analyze the market of that particular artist or subject. “That’s where we can let you know if the market is active and what an approximate price range would be for the piece,” she said.
Just because something is old or even done very well, doesn’t mean that it’s worth money. There are so many types of artworks, as well as talented artists with beautiful work, but if the artist isn’t well-known, it unfortunately won’t be worth much. “Sometimes people have antique prints and they’re old and beautiful, but because it’s a highly reproduced print, it mostly only holds decorative value,” Meredith explained. There are so many different types of art and an enormous range in prices, she said, and it really has to do with the market at the present time. “You could have something that was done by an artist that was popular a long time ago and the market isn’t the same anymore, or it’s the complete opposite – you could have a painting you had no idea is worth hundreds or thousands of dollars. It can go so many ways, which is why it’s worth consulting an appraiser.”
If you have a piece of art that holds personal, sentimental value, then that’s all you need to know about your artwork, even if it’s something that isn’t a big market seller. “Trends come and go, and that applies not just to art but to antiques and things like furniture,” Meredith said. “But if you love it, that is a good enough reason to buy or keep something.”
