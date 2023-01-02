Fifty-five per cent of Canadians say their incomes aren’t keeping up with inflation

A Consumer Pulse study by TransUnion conducted between Aug.19 to 26, 2022shows that 41 per cent of Canadians felt their household finances were worse than planned, up four percentage points from Q3 2021. While the vast majority (81 per cent) said their household income either stayed the same or increased over the last three months, this sentiment likely reflects rising inflation and the impact of higher interest rates on disposable income and buying power.
Growing cost concerns gripped many households: 69 per cent cited inflation as the first or second biggest concern affecting their household finances in the next six months. Looking long-term, 29 per cent expressed pessimism about household finances in the next 12 months, up five percentage points from a year ago.
“We are seeing wavering confidence among Canadians due to continued concerns around cost-of-living price increases,” said Matt Fabian, director of financial services research and consulting at TransUnion. “More than half of Canadians surveyed indicated that inflation increases are outpacing their incomes. At the same time, increased interest rates are dampening Canadians’ appetite for taking on new credit. While most Canadians expect their household income to stay the same or increase, Canadians are taking a pragmatic approach to managing their household finances. Many are saving more and spending less, most likely to accommodate price hikes and anticipate the impact of a potential recession.”
Canadian households shift spending and saving behaviours
More than half (54 per cent) said they have reduced discretionary spending (e.g., dining out, travel, entertainment) in the past three months. In addition, Canadians:
- Paid down debt faster (21 per cent).
- Saved more money in an emergency fund (21 per cent).
- Cut back on retirement savings (15 per cent).
- Saved more for retirement (10 per cent).
- Increased usage of available credit (10 per cent).
- Used retirement savings (9 per cent).
Rise in interest rates dampened Canadians’ appetite for credit
To combat inflation, the Bank of Canada continued to raise interest rates, which impacted consumer demand for credit. While the vast majority (80 per cent) of Canadians indicated they are not planning to apply for new or refinance existing credit, responses differed by generation. Gen Z respondents indicated they were more likely to apply for credit (42 per cent), while Baby Boomers were least likely to apply (7 per cent).
Nearly half (47 per cent) of total respondents said rising interest rates will have a high or moderate impact on whether or not they will apply for credit over the next 12 months. Of those who intend to apply for new or refinance existing credit, more than half (53 per cent) plan to apply for a new credit card in the next year. Among those respondents, other planned credit and loan activity in the next 12 months included:
- New car loan or lease (25 per cent).
- New personal loan (23 per cent).
- Refinance mortgage, home loan or bond payment (18 per cent).
- New mortgage, home loan or bond payment (17 per cent).
- Refinance car loan or lease (13 per cent).
- Refinance personal loan (10 per cent).
- New home equity line of credit (10 per cent).
- New private student loan (9 per cent).
- Refinance private student loan (5 per cent).
- Refinance home equity line of credit (3 per cent).
Increased pessimism about financial outlook
While 87 per cent of Canadian households expect their income to either stay the same or increase over the next 12 months, the TransUnion study findings indicate there is increased concern about the future. Around a third of Canadians expressed pessimism about their household finances over the next year. Among generations, Baby Boomers reported the biggest increase in their level of pessimism (up 10 percentage points in the past year), likely a response to inflationary stressors that could affect retirement. To anticipate a potential recession, Canadians are reducing spending (68 per cent), building up their savings (32 per cent) and paying down debt (31 per cent). In addition, consumers have taken a more active role around understanding credit – more than 41per cent of households indicated they check their credit at least monthly, and 84 per cent felt monitoring their credit is important.
Paying the bills is a concern among many Canadians
While the majority felt confident they could pay their bills, 25 per cent of Canadians reported they will be unable to pay at least one of their current bills and loans in full. Of this group:
- 38 per cent said they will pay a partial amount based on what they can afford.
- 25 per cent reported they will borrow money from friends or family to pay their bills or loans.
- 15 per cent indicated they will use their credit card.
- 14 per cent planned to use money from savings.
- 12 per cent said they will take out a personal loan.
Canadians brace themselves for shifts in household spending pressures
As Canadians look ahead to the next three months, they anticipate increasing their household spending on:
- Bills and loans (27 per cent).
- Digital services (16 per cent).
- Retail shopping, such as clothing or electronics (15 per cent).
- Medical expenses (13 per cent).
- Discretionary spending (12 per cent).
- Retirement funds/investing (10 per cent).
- Large purchase, such as appliances or cars (10 per cent).
The complete Consumer Pulse study can be viewed here.
