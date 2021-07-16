Federal government preparing for the upcoming cruise season

Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced on July 15 that as of November 1, 2021, the prohibition of cruise ships in Canadian waters would no longer be in effect if operators are able to fully comply with public health requirements.
An important part of Canada's domestic tourism sector, the cruise ship industry annually injects more than $4 billion into the Canadian economy, and directly and indirectly generates approximately 30,000 jobs,
As COVID-19 numbers continue to drop and the situation continues to improve, Canada looks forward to the full return of the industry in 2022.
"As Canadians have done their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19, our government continues to work hard to safely restart our economy and build back better,” said Alghabra is a statement. “We will welcome cruise ships — an important part of our tourism sector — back in Canadian waters for the 2022 season."
Transport Canada will continue to work with the Public Health Agency of Canada, other levels of government, the United States government, transportation industry stakeholders, Indigenous Peoples, and Arctic communities to help ensure Canadians and Canada's transportation system remain safe and secure.
On February 4, 2021, the Government of Canada originally announced a one-year ban for cruise ships and Arctic pleasure craft until February 28, 2022, and it continues to advise Canadians to avoid all travel on cruise ships outside the country until further notice.
— Transport Canada
