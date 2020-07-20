Facebook named most toxic social media platform by 40 per cent of Canadians

As advertisers worldwide participate in one of the largest boycotts in Facebook’s history, new data from the Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) suggests that Canadians are concerned about harassment and toxicity on social media platforms.
Three in ten Canadians say they have been reluctant to use social media or participate in an online discussion because they are concerned about harassment. Facebook, in particular, is named by 41 per cent of Canadians as the most toxic social media site they use.
The findings are part of Canada's Internet Factbook, a comprehensive look at Canadians' internet usage and habits during the era of COVID-19.
Key findings
• Can’t stop scrolling. One in ten (11 per cent) of Canadians say they're addicted to the internet.
• Skip the dishes. Just over half of Canadians (53 per cent) ordered food online in 2020, a significant jump from 27 per cent in 2019.
• Time out. Well over half (58 per cent) of parents enforce screen time rules for kids under 18.
- Most common methods are unwritten rules (51 percent), weekday limits (39 per cent), and schedules (33 per cent)
• Anti-social media. Three in ten Canadians say they have been reluctant to use social media or participate in an online discussion because they are concerned about harassment.
- Facebook is named by 41 per cent of Canadians as the most toxic site they use.
- Less than two-thirds (63 per cent) felt safe from harassment on Facebook.
• How do they know? Over a third of Canadians (37 per cent) think their smartphones listen to them via the microphone without permission.
• Thank you Alexa. Seven in ten Canadians say “please” and “thank you” to their voice-activated assistant. Whereas one-third of Canadians have sworn at their voice-activated assistant
“Canadians are embracing the digital economy at an unprecedented rate during the COVID-19 pandemic. The results speak for themselves, Canadians are shopping, connecting and learning online more than ever, and we are proud that the .CA domain continues to be a symbol of trust online,” stated Byron Holland, president and CEO, Canadian Internet Registration Authority.
— Canada's Internet Factbook
— Canadian Internet Registration Authority
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.