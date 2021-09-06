F.A.C.E.S. holding Sept. 18 mini putt fundraiser for foster children

F.A.C.E.S. (Foster A Child to Excel in Society) presents the #FACES21 Putt ‘n Part-TEE at the Dorval Golf Club, on Saturday, Sept. 18. The event includes a round of mini putt with trophies and ribbons for 1st through 6th place, an all-you-can-eat pasta dinner, and comedy show. All proceeds will go towards funding much needed programs to help our youth succeed in life and support foster children in our community.
In 2019, there were 59,283 children living in out-of-home care in Canada with 11,539 of them in Quebec. F.A.C.E.S. is committed to providing care kits containing basic necessities to children entering foster care for the first time and tutoring to foster care and at-risk youth in need of additional support. Your generous contributions make these services possible.
Tickets for the #FACES21 Putt ‘n Part-TEE are available now at https://fosterachildtoexcel.org/
To learn more about F.A.C.E.S.’ fight for youth in foster care, go to https://fc.fosterachildtoexcel.org/
You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
F.A.C.E.S. is a non-profit organization in service of at-risk youth whose primary objective is the healthy growth and development of every young person who comes through its doors. For more information contact Samantha St. Jules at 514-993-7300.
— F.A.C.E.S.
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.