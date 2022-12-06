Espace Pour La Vie comes to life over the winter season: A glimpse of what these five museums have to offer

Espace Pour La Vie is made up of five unique museums: the Biodome, Biosphere, Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium, Botanical Gardens, and the Insectarium, all of which have varied programming for the upcoming winter season. Guests can attend one of these attractions individually or buy a passport to enjoy all of their locations at any time.
"The five Space for Life museums offer an incredible program that will appeal to young and old alike,” said Laurence Desrosiers-Guité, division manager of public and educational programs at the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium. “With Worlds of Ice, the new film presented at the Planetarium, spectators are immersed in a 360-degree experience in the heart of this fascinating material from every point of view."
There are some new members of the Biodome family, and your whole family will love having the opportunity to catch of glimpse of these little ones growing up. There are also some big species wandering freely around the ecosystems featured there… but don’t worry, they aren’t real – they are actually oversized puppets who are inspired by the Biodome's animal species. "Giant Animals On The Move is a great activity to discover with your family during the holidays, as it’s a poetic representation of the contact between our animals and our visitors,” explained Etienne Laurence, head of public programs and education division at the Biodome. “And this year, in a nod to the birth of our lynx babies, two small lynx puppets will accompany the larger one."
There is special programming called Plastisapiens at the Biosphere for families with children ages 13 and up this holiday season. “We are offering a virtual reality experience that transports users into an eco-futuristic fable,” said Eve-Lyne Cayouette-Ashby, the public programs and education division manager there. “And, to complete the experience, two workshops on bioplastics will be offered." The Biosphere has been an architectural landmark since Expo 67, and they joined the Espace Pour La Vie museum complex in April 2021. They present exhibitions and artistic installations that put a spotlight on science, culture, social innovation, and the environment.
After undergoing a substantial renovation and reopening last April, the Insectarium is back and more comprehensive than ever. Explore the Dome area, a space with a nine-metre cathedral ceiling and rounded walls so you can take in the colours and beauty of more than 3,000 naturalized specimens. Look for rare species like the orchid praying mantis, who camouflage itself on the orchids of tropical rainforests and can be observed in the Great Vivarium. Or try and spot the rare Umtali flower beetle, which is normally found in the rainforests of Central Africa from Uganda to Zimbabwe. This insect has never been thoroughly studied, so documenting its behaviour at the Insectarium will help to advance research on this species.
And even though it’s wintertime, the Botanical Gardens remain alive and picturesque. You can take a guided tour of the greenhouses, which are home to 36,000 plants and 12,000 species. Every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., guests can also visit the Marie-Victorin Herbarium. With over 630,000 specimens, the Herbarium is the fourth largest in Canada. Or you can check out the new contemporary digital art piece, Regeneration, which is an open-air laboratory that uses cameras and sensors to record a plant and the environmental activity of a given place to show how life emerges over the years and restores the ecological integrity of an ecosystem.
There is always something to see and do at Espace Pour La Vie. Pack your bags and explore every corner of the earth, as well as the solar system, at one of these five museums.
